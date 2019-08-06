TinCaps Game Notes: August 6 vs. West Michigan

Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-25, 51-60) vs. West Michigan Whitecaps (14-29, 35-77)

RHP Moises Lugo vs. RHP Wilkel Hernandez

Tuesday, Aug. 6 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 12:05 PM (Game 112 / 138)

DON'T LET THE 'CAPS GET HOT: The TinCaps won their fifth straight game on Monday night, scoring six combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings on their way to securing a season-long winning streak. The 'Caps have also won 9 of their last 12 games at Parkview Field, including the first three games of their current seven-game homestand.

WELCOME TO THE FUTURE: The Padres' first round pick (6th overall) in the 2019 Draft, CJ Abrams, joined the TinCaps today and makes his Fort Wayne debut this afternoon. The 18-year-old from Alpharetta, Georgia was a force in 32 games in the AZL, slashing .401/.442/.662 with 12 doubles, 8 triples, 3 HRs and 22 RBIs. Abrams also swiped 14 bases and scored 40 runs. More bio info on Abrams can be found later on in today's game notes.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 3.0 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.08). The 'Caps pitching staff walked just one batter in Monday night's win.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano has the lowest K% in the MWL at 9% and the 3rd lowest Swinging Strike% (4%)...The 19-year-old had two more hits in Monday night's game, his team-leading 33rd multi-hit game of the season...Marcano is 6-for-12 on the homestand and tied a career high with 4 hits on Saturday.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawaun Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 28. For that matter, he's only been caught stealing 3 times, making him the only player in the league with 20+ SB and < 4 CS. Harris is also tied for 3rd in the MWL in BB% (15%)... Since July 15, in 18 games, Harris has slashed .319/.415/.522 (.937 OPS) with 3 doubles, a triple, 3 homers, 15 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases. In an article in The Journal Gazette on Saturday, Harris said earlier this season his foot was getting down late in his swing, causing him to be late on contact or swing too hard to try to catch up to the ball. Now he says he's been slowing down the swing, with the thought process that swinging at 80% effort is better, saying, "80% gets you 100, 100% gets you 0."

DWS, OBP: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton leads the MWL in OBP at .419. Williams-Sutton is currently on a 23-game on-base streak dating back to July 5, the longest on-base streak for any TinCap this season... DWS has been hit by a MWL-high 24 pitches this season, including 4 times on July 22 vs. Cedar Rapids (that tied a MiLB record; it's never happened before in a MLB game). He now holds Fort Wayne's single-season HBP record, breaking the previous mark of 23, set by Jon Schaeffer in 1998... Williams-Sutton is also tied for 3rd in the MWL in BB% (15%)... His wRC+ of 140 ranks 2nd among active players in the league.

RUIZ BATTED IN: 19-year-old outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 8th in the MWL in RBIs (53). Among teenagers, he leads the way...Ruiz drove in three runs in Monday night's win, his 12th game with two or more RBIs this season...20.8% of the balls he's put into play this season have been line drives, the 4th highest rate.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez had 3 hits Saturday, 2 on Sunday, and 2 more on Monday. Since July 21 (14 games), the middle infielder has a hit in all but one game, batting .319 with 4 doubles, 2 HRs and 10 RBIs. Lopez, 19, is 1 of only 3 teenagers in the MWL with 10+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion) and Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016.

