Dragons Notes for Tuesday

August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, August 6, 2019 l Game # 44 (114)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (23-20, 63-49) at Dayton Dragons (20-23, 48-65)

LH Zach Draper (7-2, 2.65) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (5-2, 4.21)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the last game of a four-game series.

During tonight's game, the Dragons will conduct a "pass the bucket" process to allow fans to make cash donations to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund. Additionally, 100 percent of the proceeds from the Dragons 50/50 raffle that would normally go to the Dragons Foundation will be donated to the fund. The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund was created Sunday by the Dayton Foundation to support the loved ones of the victims in the Oregon District shootings.

Last Game: Monday: Game 1: Lake County 13, Dayton 7. Game 2: Dayton 1, Lake County 0. In the first game, five of the first six Dayton batters in the first inning delivered an extra base hit as the Dragons jumped out to a 6-1 lead after one inning, only to see Lake County tie the game 7-7 in the fifth and take the lead with four more runs in the sixth. In the second game, Brian Rey delivered a two-out home run in the bottom of the sixth for the game's only run as Connor Curlis struck out 10 in six innings to match a team season high. Curlis allowed just two hits and walked none.

The Playoff Chase: With 27 games to play, the Dragons face a four game deficit in the race for a playoff spot. South Bend is the current wildcard leader.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 5-2 on their current eight-game home stand. Four of the five wins have come by one run.

LHP Andy Fisher has been selected as the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. Fisher posted a 0.36 ERA for the month, appearing in six games (three with Greeneville; three with Dayton). He worked 25 innings, allowing 12 hits and three runs (one earned run) with three walks and 27 strikeouts. Since joining the Dragons, Fisher has allowed only one unearned run in 15 innings. He has allowed three hits and no walks.

Michael Siani is batting .330 in his last 27 games. He hit .326 in July to rank 6th in the Midwest League.

Since May 24, Siani has played in 59 games and is batting .305 with 25 stolen bases. Since May 24, he ranks 4th in the MWL in batting average, 3rd in the MWL in hits, 3rd in runs scored and 1st in stolen bases.

Mariel Bautista over his last eight games is 11 for 31 (.355).

Brian Rey over his last 10 games is 12 for 36 (.333) with three home runs and 13 RBI.

Matt Pidich over his last 23 games: 1.55 ERA, 40.2 IP, 29 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 12 BB, 43 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, August 7 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-11, 5.30) at Fort Wayne TBA

Thursday, August 8 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.65) at Fort Wayne RH Efrain Contreras (4-5, 3.98)

Friday, August 9 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne LH Cullen Dana (2-0, 3.86)

