Cedeno Homers as Chiefs Drop Twin Bill

August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Appleton, WI - The Peoria Chiefs dropped both games of a double header to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Tuesday with 4-1 and 5-3 setbacks. Delvin Perez (2-4, 2b, r) and Leandro Cedeno (3-3, HR, r, rbi) were named Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player's of the Game for game one and two respectively.

The Chiefs fell behind 2-0 in game one before getting on the board in the sixth inning. Peres led off with a double against starter Scott Sunitsch and scored on a two-out single by Imeldo Diaz.

The Rattlers added two runs against Sebastian Tabata in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 lead. Peoria loaded the bases with one out on a walk, error and single in the seventh to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Chad Whitmer got Perez to ground into a 5-3 double play to end the game.

Logan Gragg (0-1) took the loss as he allowed two runs on three hits over four innings. Tabata gave up two runs in two innings on two hits and walk.

Game two started the same was as game one with the Chiefs falling behind 2-0. Cedeno's sixth homer of the season, and third in Appleton, cut the Rattlers lead in half in the second. The Chiefs tied the game in the third when Brendan Donovan's sacrifice fly plated Josh Shaw.

Two errors put Wisconsin on top 4-2 in the bottom of the third. The Chiefs got one run back in the fifth against reliever Tyler Gillies. Perez bunted for a single and Donovan walked before a flyout by Brady Whalen put runners on the corners with two outs. Perez scored on a wild pitch but Donovan was left at second as the tying run.

Wisconsin got an insurance run against Tony Locey in the bottom of the fifth before running into an out on the bases. Down 5-3, the Chiefs got the tying run on base in the seventh as Brandon Riley walked and Perez singled. Both moved up 90 feet on a ground out by Donovan before Whalen struck out swinging. Diaz popped up foul to the catcher to end the game and the double header.

Lefty Connor Thomas (2-1) took the loss as he allowed four runs over three innings. Locey allowed one run over two innings while striking out two.

The Chiefs head south to Beloit, Wisconsin for a three game series against the Snappers. The series begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

The Chiefs return home Saturday, August 10 for a three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings. Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.