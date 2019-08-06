Cedeno Homers as Chiefs Drop Twin Bill
August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Appleton, WI - The Peoria Chiefs dropped both games of a double header to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Tuesday with 4-1 and 5-3 setbacks. Delvin Perez (2-4, 2b, r) and Leandro Cedeno (3-3, HR, r, rbi) were named Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player's of the Game for game one and two respectively.
The Chiefs fell behind 2-0 in game one before getting on the board in the sixth inning. Peres led off with a double against starter Scott Sunitsch and scored on a two-out single by Imeldo Diaz.
The Rattlers added two runs against Sebastian Tabata in the bottom of the inning for a 4-1 lead. Peoria loaded the bases with one out on a walk, error and single in the seventh to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Chad Whitmer got Perez to ground into a 5-3 double play to end the game.
Logan Gragg (0-1) took the loss as he allowed two runs on three hits over four innings. Tabata gave up two runs in two innings on two hits and walk.
Game two started the same was as game one with the Chiefs falling behind 2-0. Cedeno's sixth homer of the season, and third in Appleton, cut the Rattlers lead in half in the second. The Chiefs tied the game in the third when Brendan Donovan's sacrifice fly plated Josh Shaw.
Two errors put Wisconsin on top 4-2 in the bottom of the third. The Chiefs got one run back in the fifth against reliever Tyler Gillies. Perez bunted for a single and Donovan walked before a flyout by Brady Whalen put runners on the corners with two outs. Perez scored on a wild pitch but Donovan was left at second as the tying run.
Wisconsin got an insurance run against Tony Locey in the bottom of the fifth before running into an out on the bases. Down 5-3, the Chiefs got the tying run on base in the seventh as Brandon Riley walked and Perez singled. Both moved up 90 feet on a ground out by Donovan before Whalen struck out swinging. Diaz popped up foul to the catcher to end the game and the double header.
Lefty Connor Thomas (2-1) took the loss as he allowed four runs over three innings. Locey allowed one run over two innings while striking out two.
The Chiefs head south to Beloit, Wisconsin for a three game series against the Snappers. The series begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and the broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.
The Chiefs return home Saturday, August 10 for a three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings. Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2019
- Cedeno Homers as Chiefs Drop Twin Bill - Peoria Chiefs
- Donovan Named Uncle Ray's MWL Player of the Month - Peoria Chiefs
- Abrams Makes TinCaps Debut in Tuesday Matinee - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Come Home with Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cougars Shutout for 9th Time - Kane County Cougars
- Lugnuts Wrap up Road Trip with 6-1 Defeat - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bandits Shut out Kane County to Salvage Game in Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Josh Winder activated from 7-day Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Trageton, Witherspoon Lead Hot Rods to 6-1 Win Over Lugnuts - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cubs Name Jack Patterson, Brailyn Marquez Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Month - South Bend Cubs
- Brendan Donovan Named MWL Player of the Month for July - MWL
- Rattlers Beat Chiefs 4-1 in Game One - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Outfielder Pruitt Promoted to Dunedin - Lansing Lugnuts
- High School Stars to Shine in Bob Ross Classic - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 6 vs. West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame to Induct Willie Horton, Ron Oestrike - Lansing Lugnuts
- Padres Add Abrams, 1st-Round Pick, to TinCaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Marathon Tilt Ends with Fifth Straight Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Captains and Dragons Split in Return to Baseball in Dayton - Lake County Captains
- Cardenas, Aranda Homer in Hot Rods in DH Split - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Another Night, Another Late-Inning Win for Beloit - Beloit Snappers
- Nuts Win in Extras to Gain Doubleheader Split - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.