Josh Winder activated from 7-day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Josh Winder has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Winder went on the injured list back on July 30th with a right hamstring strain. He has made 16 starts for the Kernels, posting a 6-2 record and 2.97 ERA with two complete games. In 100 IP, he allowed 73 hits and 34 runs (33 earned) with 24 walks and 90 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 7th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of VMI.

Winder is scheduled to start tonight's 6:35 PM game vs. Burlington. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the injured list.

The Kernels wrap up a four-game homestand tonight at 6:35 PM vs. Burlington with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. They head to Kane County for a three-game set starting Wednesday, August 7th and return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 10th to open a three-game series with Beloit.

