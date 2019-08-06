Josh Winder activated from 7-day Injured List
August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Josh Winder has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.
Winder went on the injured list back on July 30th with a right hamstring strain. He has made 16 starts for the Kernels, posting a 6-2 record and 2.97 ERA with two complete games. In 100 IP, he allowed 73 hits and 34 runs (33 earned) with 24 walks and 90 strikeouts. He was selected by the Twins in the 7th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of VMI.
Winder is scheduled to start tonight's 6:35 PM game vs. Burlington. With today's transaction, the Kernels roster is at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players currently on the injured list.
The Kernels wrap up a four-game homestand tonight at 6:35 PM vs. Burlington with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. They head to Kane County for a three-game set starting Wednesday, August 7th and return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 10th to open a three-game series with Beloit.
Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.
Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2019
- Bandits Shut out Kane County to Salvage Game in Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Josh Winder activated from 7-day Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Trageton, Witherspoon Lead Hot Rods to 6-1 Win Over Lugnuts - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cubs Name Jack Patterson, Brailyn Marquez Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Month - South Bend Cubs
- Brendan Donovan Named MWL Player of the Month for July - MWL
- Rattlers Beat Chiefs 4-1 in Game One - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Outfielder Pruitt Promoted to Dunedin - Lansing Lugnuts
- High School Stars to Shine in Bob Ross Classic - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 6 vs. West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame to Induct Willie Horton, Ron Oestrike - Lansing Lugnuts
- Padres Add Abrams, 1st-Round Pick, to TinCaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Marathon Tilt Ends with Fifth Straight Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Captains and Dragons Split in Return to Baseball in Dayton - Lake County Captains
- Cardenas, Aranda Homer in Hot Rods in DH Split - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Another Night, Another Late-Inning Win for Beloit - Beloit Snappers
- Nuts Win in Extras to Gain Doubleheader Split - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Josh Winder activated from 7-day Injured List
- Bees Bounced by Kernels, 3-2
- Jose Martinez placed on 7-day Injured List
- Cedar Rapids Blows out Burlington
- Javier Buzzes Bees in 3-2 Triumph