Captains' Bats Come Through in the Clutch
August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Dayton, OH) - After going without a hit through the first five innings on Tuesday, the Lake County Captains (24-20, 64-49) battled back to take the lead in the sixth and later got a clutch hit in the ninth inning from Billy Wilson to beat the Dayton Dragons (20-24, 48-66). Wilson's knock lifted Lake County to a 5-4 win to split the four-game series at Fifth Third Field.
Dragons starter Eduardo Salazar carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The right-hander had allowed just one baserunner on a third-inning walk to Quentin Holmes, but erased the runner on a double play and had faced the minimum. Dayton's offense, meanwhile, produced three runs in the first on a two-run triple by Jay Schuyler and a throwing error by Lake County starter Zach Draper that scored Schuyler.
The Captains were trailing, 3-0, going into the sixth, and still did not have a hit when they rallied. Salazar hit Miguel Jerez in the helmet with a pitch, but the first baseman took first base and remained in the game. Wilson then broke up the no-hitter, pulling a double into the right field corner to put men on second and third. Ike Freeman put the Captains on the board with a sacrifice fly to center that plated Jerez. Two batters later, Salazar issued a two-out walk to Clark Scolamiero and Jose Fermin followed with an RBI single to score Wilson. Bo Naylor came up next and slammed a frozen rope into the right-centerfield gap. Both Scolamiero and Fermin scored to give the Captains a 4-3 lead and Naylor hustled to third with a triple.
The Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the sixth against Captains reliever Luis Araujo. With one out and the bases empty, Morgan Lofstrom doubled to centerfield. Miguel Hernandez followed with a single to left that brought Loftstrom home with the tying run.
The game remained tied at 4-4 until the ninth when the Captains rallied against Andrew McDonald. The right-hander walked Naylor to start the frame, but got a double play off the bat of Jonathan Engelmann to clear the bases. McDonald, however, issued a two-out walk to Daniel Schneemann and Miguel Jerez followed with a single. Wilson came up next and worked the count full before pulling a line drive into right field. Schneemann scored on the single to put the Captains ahead, 5-4.
Tim Herrin set the side down in order in the ninth to end the game and earn the win. Herrin (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings and held Dayton to one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
McDonald (0-2) took the loss for the Dragons. The right-hander worked two innings and allowed one run on two hits. He struck out two and walked two.
The Captains split their four-game series with the Dragons and will head begin a three-game series at the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night. First pitch at Dow Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
The Captains split their four-game series with the Dragons and will head begin a three-game series at the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night.
