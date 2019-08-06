Outfielder Pruitt Promoted to Dunedin

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts center fielder Reggie Pruitt has been promoted to A-Advanced Dunedin, with first baseman Jake Brodt received from Double-A New Hampshire in a corresponding move.

After playing 89 games with the Lugnuts in 2018, Pruitt took part in 88 games for the Nuts in 2019, raising his batting average from .211 to .273, his on-base percentage from .300 to .350, and his slugging percentage from .304 to .365. In 177 total games in Lansing, he collected 155 hits, notched 40 extra-base hits and scored 106 runs. Pruitt's 77 career stolen bases is the second highest total in Lugnuts franchise history. He departs the Midwest League as the league leader in stolen bases (40) and triples (8).

The Lugnuts (21-22, 53-59) play the finale of a four-game series at 1:05 p.m. today at the Bowling Green Hot Rods before returning to Cooley Law School Stadium for a three-game series with the South Bend Cubs from August 7-9, capped off by LAFCU Fireworks on Friday, August 9th.

DELETE: CF Reggie Pruitt, promoted to Dunedin (A-Adv. - Florida State League)

ADD: 1B Jake Brodt, received from New Hampshire (AA - Eastern League)

