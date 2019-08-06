Lugnuts Wrap up Road Trip with 6-1 Defeat

August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Zack Trageton pitched six strong innings and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-18, 65-49) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (21-23, 53-60), 6-1, in a Tuesday matinee at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Lugnuts split the four-game series with the Hot Rods and finished their eight-game road trip with a 4-4 record.

Making his second Midwest League start, Trageton (Win, 2-0) struck out seven while limiting the Lugnuts to a mere four singles, a walk, and a sixth-inning run on a Jake Brodt two-out RBI single.

The Hot Rods' offense, on the contrary, amassed 11 hits against three Lugnuts pitchers, including four doubles and two triples, on their way to scoring in five of their eight at-bats.

Lugnuts starter Troy Miller (Loss, 4-7) pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out two while allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk. Andy McGuire followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings before Josh Hiatt gave up two runs on three hits in the eighth.

In the loss, Brodt went 2-for-4 with two singles.

The Lugnuts now return to Cooley Law School Stadium for a three-game series with the South Bend Cubs from August 7-9, capped off by LAFCU Fireworks on Friday, August 9th. To live the Lug Life and purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com, call (517) 485-4500 or come to the Cooley Law School Stadium box office at 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing.

