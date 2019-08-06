Cubs Fall in Finale to Loons 6-2

South Bend, IN: With their eight game homestand behind them, the South Bend Cubs will head to Michigan's capital tomorrow night to begin a key road trip against the Lansing Lugnuts. In tonight's series finale action from Four Winds Field, the Cubs and Great Lakes wrapped up their four-game set. To close out the series, the Loons beat the Cubs 6-2.

Tuesday night's game got started in a similar way for the Loons. In each of the four games this week, Great Lakes scored first. Against starter Cam Sanders, Great Lakes plated their first run in the top of the 2nd when Dan Robinson tripled home Chris Roller. In the 3rd, they extended their lead to 2-0 on a Leonel Valera solo home run.

After giving up the two early runs, Sanders settled in and finished his night with five innings and six strikeouts. He took a no-decision in his return from the injured list.

South Bend scored a run in the bottom of the 4th thanks to a Nelson Maldonado sac fly. For the 2019 Cubs draft pick, it was Maldonado's first Midwest League RBI. In the 7th, Cole Roederer picked up an RBI on a sharp single into left field to tie the game at 2-2.

With the game tied, Great Lakes had another big inning and plated four runs in the top of the 8th inning against Brendan King and Sean Barry. Earlier in the series, the Loons had a couple of five-run innings, and they struck again on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Cubs fall to 61-51 on the season. They are still just two games back of the Eastern Division lead held by Bowling Green. Tomorrow's important series in Lansing will get started at 7:05 PM with lefty Faustino Carrera on the mound.

