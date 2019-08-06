Cubs Fall in Finale to Loons 6-2
August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
South Bend, IN: With their eight game homestand behind them, the South Bend Cubs will head to Michigan's capital tomorrow night to begin a key road trip against the Lansing Lugnuts. In tonight's series finale action from Four Winds Field, the Cubs and Great Lakes wrapped up their four-game set. To close out the series, the Loons beat the Cubs 6-2.
Tuesday night's game got started in a similar way for the Loons. In each of the four games this week, Great Lakes scored first. Against starter Cam Sanders, Great Lakes plated their first run in the top of the 2nd when Dan Robinson tripled home Chris Roller. In the 3rd, they extended their lead to 2-0 on a Leonel Valera solo home run.
After giving up the two early runs, Sanders settled in and finished his night with five innings and six strikeouts. He took a no-decision in his return from the injured list.
South Bend scored a run in the bottom of the 4th thanks to a Nelson Maldonado sac fly. For the 2019 Cubs draft pick, it was Maldonado's first Midwest League RBI. In the 7th, Cole Roederer picked up an RBI on a sharp single into left field to tie the game at 2-2.
With the game tied, Great Lakes had another big inning and plated four runs in the top of the 8th inning against Brendan King and Sean Barry. Earlier in the series, the Loons had a couple of five-run innings, and they struck again on Tuesday.
With the loss, the Cubs fall to 61-51 on the season. They are still just two games back of the Eastern Division lead held by Bowling Green. Tomorrow's important series in Lansing will get started at 7:05 PM with lefty Faustino Carrera on the mound.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2019
- Captains' Bats Come Through in the Clutch - Lake County Captains
- Five Run Second Sinks LumberKings - Clinton LumberKings
- Cubs Fall in Finale to Loons 6-2 - South Bend Cubs
- Casanova Caps Comeback in Walk-Off Win - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Road Warriors - Great Lakes Loons
- Snappers Axe LumberKings en Route to Series Sweep - Beloit Snappers
- Captains Break Tie in 9th, Edge Dragons 5-4 - Dayton Dragons
- Wisconsin Earns Doubleheader Sweep of Chiefs with 5-3 win in Game Two - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Cedeno Homers as Chiefs Drop Twin Bill - Peoria Chiefs
- Donovan Named Uncle Ray's MWL Player of the Month - Peoria Chiefs
- Abrams Makes TinCaps Debut in Tuesday Matinee - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Come Home with Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cougars Shutout for 9th Time - Kane County Cougars
- Lugnuts Wrap up Road Trip with 6-1 Defeat - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bandits Shut out Kane County to Salvage Game in Series - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Josh Winder activated from 7-day Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Trageton, Witherspoon Lead Hot Rods to 6-1 Win Over Lugnuts - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Cubs Name Jack Patterson, Brailyn Marquez Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Month - South Bend Cubs
- Brendan Donovan Named MWL Player of the Month for July - MWL
- Rattlers Beat Chiefs 4-1 in Game One - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Outfielder Pruitt Promoted to Dunedin - Lansing Lugnuts
- High School Stars to Shine in Bob Ross Classic - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 6 vs. West Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame to Induct Willie Horton, Ron Oestrike - Lansing Lugnuts
- Padres Add Abrams, 1st-Round Pick, to TinCaps - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Marathon Tilt Ends with Fifth Straight Loss - Clinton LumberKings
- Captains and Dragons Split in Return to Baseball in Dayton - Lake County Captains
- Cardenas, Aranda Homer in Hot Rods in DH Split - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Another Night, Another Late-Inning Win for Beloit - Beloit Snappers
- Nuts Win in Extras to Gain Doubleheader Split - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.