Five Run Second Sinks LumberKings
August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON IA - A five-run second inning was too much for the Clinton LumberKings to overcome in a 7-3 loss to the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday night at Nelsoncorp Field. The loss completed a four-game series sweep of the LumberKings (26-18, 59-54) which was their first at the hands of Beloit (19-25, 46-66) at home since 2006.
Beloit led throughout, breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the second inning against Clinton starter Alberto Guerrero. Eight Snappers came to the plate in the inning with Max Schuemann capping the frame with a three-run homer to left - his third of the year.
The Snappers then grew their lead to seven in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run rally.
Guerrero (5-6) allowed all of the Snappers runs for the night, and, as a result, was hung with the loss. He allowed seven runs over a four-inning outing in which he surrendered seven hits while walking two and striking out three.
Snappers starter Aiden McIntyre (3-8) needed little support as he suffocated
LumberKings hitters over his seven innings of work. He allowed no runs on just three hits - all scattered - while walking two and striking out nine.
The LumberKings scored their runs late. Peyton Burdick brought home the first Clinton runs with a two-run double to center in the bottom of the eighth and a two base throwing error plated the final run of the night in the bottom of the ninth.
The LumberKings will now hit the road and will meet the Quad Cities River Bandits for game one of their three-game series on Wednesday night. Clinton will throw righty George Soriano (3-7, 4.35) while Quad Cities will tap righty Felipe Tejada (6-0, 2.25). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:20 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.
