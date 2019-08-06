Wisconsin Earns Doubleheader Sweep of Chiefs with 5-3 win in Game Two

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Peoria Chiefs 5-3 in game two of Tuesday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to pick up a doubleheader sweep and their third straight win.

Wisconsin (55-58 overall, 24-20 second half) jumped to the lead with two runs two batters into the bottom of the first inning. Korry Howell started the frame with a single. David Fry followed with a long home run to left field. Fry's sixteenth home run of the season put the Rattlers up 2-0.

The Chiefs (43-70, 13-31) scored on a two-out, solo home run in the top of the second. Leandro Cedeno hit a payoff pitch from Rattlers starter Adam Hill over the wall in left for his sixth home run of the season.

Peoria loaded the bases with one out against Hill in the third inning, but he minimized the damage. Brendan Donovan drove in the tying run with a sacrifice fly and the Chiefs left runners on the corners when the inning ended.

The Rattlers retook the lead in the bottom of the third on a fluky play. Yeison Coca led off the frame with a single. Howell was next and he ripped a double down the line in left. Cedeno got over and fielded the ball cleanly, but the ball slipped out of his hand as he went to throw it back to the infield. That allowed Coca to score the go-ahead run.

Later in the third, Kekai Rios lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Howell and the Rattlers were up 4-2.

Hill got the first out of the fourth inning, but gave up a bunt single to Delvin Perez and a walk to Donovan and left the game in the hands of the bullpen. Tyler Gillies took over for Hill and got the second out on a fly ball to deep center that moved Perez to third base. A wild pitch allowed Perez to score and Peoria had pulled to within a run before Gillies could get the final out of the inning.

Howell jump-started a Timber Rattlers rally in the fifth inning with his third hit of the day. Howell singled with one out and stole second. Fry followed with a double to left and Howell scored his third run of the day to push Wisconsin's lead back out to two runs.

Victor Castaneda relieved Gillies to start the top of the seventh and allowed a walk to Brandon Riley and a single to Perez. Donovan grounded out to first for the first out of the seventh, but both runners moved into scoring position. Castaneda struck out Brady Whalen, the Midwest League leader in RBI and got Imeldo Diaz to pop out to end the game with the tying runs in scoring position for the Chiefs.

The Timber Rattlers took three of four from Peoria in the series. That allowed Wisconsin to finish their eight-game homestand with a 4-4 record.

Fry's double was his 37th of the season for Wisconsin. He is tied with Karl Thompson for fourth for the most doubles in a season by a Rattler. Fry had been tied with David Ortiz for fifth on that list prior to this afternoon.

The Rattlers are on the road to Burlington, Iowa on Wednesday for the first game of a three-game series against the Bees at Community Field. Max Lazar (5-2, 1.41) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. The Bees have named Keith Rogalla (0-0, 0.00) as their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:10pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

PEO 011 010 0 - 3 8 2

WIS 202 010 x - 5 8 0

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Leandro Cedeno (6th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Adam Hill, 2 out)

WIS:

David Fry (16th, 1 on in 1st inning off Connor Thomas, 0 out)

WP: Tyler Gillies (3-1)

LP: Connor Thomas (2-1)

SAVE: Victor Castaneda (5)

TIME: 2:01

ATTN: 3,343

