High School Stars to Shine in Bob Ross Classic

August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio - The Miami Valley's top high school baseball talent will be on display during the Bob Ross Classic on Thursday, August 8, at Fifth Third Field at 7:00 p.m. The exhibition game, presented by the Bob Ross Auto Group, will showcase the best incoming high school seniors (Class of 2020) from schools across the Miami Valley.

The players participating in the 19th annual Bob Ross Classic were selected by area coaches and will be seniors in the upcoming school year. The exhibition serves as a springboard to college and professional baseball, as scouts and college coaches attend the game each year.

Admission to the game is free and the stadium gates will open one hour before the first pitch, at 6:00 p.m. The Bob Ross Classic will feature the same attractions as Dayton Dragons games, including team mascots Heater and Gem, inflatables for kids, music, entertainment and stadium concessions. A percentage of concession proceeds will benefit the Norma Ross Foundation, whose mission is to "support youth in [the Dayton] community, sponsor programs that aid cancer patients and fund and advocate for organizations that continue to do breast cancer research".

This event is provided for free to the community by the Bob Ross Auto Group. Bob Ross Auto Group has been serving the Dayton community for over 44 years. Bob Ross Auto Group brings a wide variety of vehicles to the state of Ohio including the top models from Buick and GMC. In addition to the new vehicles they sell, Bob Ross Auto Group locations offer impressive selections of pre-owned vehicles that are ideal for budget-minded shoppers.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.