Cubs Name Jack Patterson, Brailyn Marquez Co-Minor League Pitchers of the Month

CHICAGO, IL - The Chicago Cubs today named former South Bend Cubs pitchers Jack Patterson and Brailyn Marquez the organization's co-minor league pitchers of the month for July.

Patterson, 24, takes home his second consecutive pitcher of the month award after also earning the honor for the month of June. The Suffield, Connecticut native started this season in extended spring training and then was assigned to South Bend. In the Midwest League, he went 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA in 42.1 innings. In 15 of his 16 appearances with the South Bend Cubs, he allowed one run or less.

Patterson was promoted to Advanced-A Myrtle Beach to start July. After going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/23.2 IP) in five starts with the Pelicans, he was recently called-up to Double-A Tennessee. The 32nd round selection in 2018 is turning heads consistently across the Cubs minor league system.

Marquez, 20, was promoted to Myrtle Beach yesterday after going 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA (5 ER/27.1 IP) in five July starts with the South Bend Cubs. MLB Pipeline ranks Marquez as the number one Chicago Cubs pitching prospect. In his last two Midwest League starts, the lefty showed his full potential with 22 combined strikeouts in his final 12 innings.

Against Lake County on July 25, Marquez struck out 14 batters in six innings of shutout baseball. The Dominican Republic native followed that start with six hitless innings versus West Michigan on July 31. In both starts, the Four Winds Field speed gun showed his fastball exceeding speeds of 100 miles-per-hour. In his time with South Bend, Marquez was also named a Midwest League All-Star. He pitched a scoreless top of the 3rd inning for the Eastern Division at Four Winds Field in the midsummer classic.

