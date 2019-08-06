Snappers Axe LumberKings en Route to Series Sweep

August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





CLINTON, IA - An early 7-run offensive explosion from the Snappers propelled Beloit to a 7-3 victory and 4-game series sweep over the Clinton LumberKings tonight. Beloit scored 7 runs in the first 4 innings and the pitching was terrific to complete the sweep this evening.

Beloit would pick right up where they left off from last night's marathon game striking first with a 5-run second inning to get the scoring started in the ballgame.

John Jones would follow up his 6 RBI night with a leadoff walk to open up the second. Then, Beloit would hit 3 straight singles to plate Jones and one more run to jump out to the early 2-0 advantage over the LumberKings.

Now with one out and runners on first and third, Max Schuemann would put the cherry on top for the inning destroying a ball over the center field wall for a 3-run homer. The homer would extend the Snappers lead to 5-0 and was Schuemann's third homer of the season.

Beloit would not be done in the second though adding on two more runs in the fourth to pad their lead to a solid 7.

In the fourth, Nick Ward would reach with a one out single to get the inning started. Moments later, Max Schuemann would reach on a fielder's choice to put runners on the corner with two outs cueing the 2-out magic for the Snappers.

Just a couple pitchers later, Schuemann would swipe second base with ball trickling into center field after allowing Ward to come home for the Snappers sixth run of the game. Devin Foyle would single just moments later to plate Schuemann and cap off the Snappers scoring at 7.

7 runs would be all Beloit would need too on the evening, as starter Aiden McIntyre was absolutely dominant tossing 7 innings of scoreless baseball earning the win. McIntyre would give the ball up in the eighth, but ended punching out 9 and scattering just 3 hits in the game.

Beloit was able to hold Clinton off the rest of the game recording the final 6 outs to secure the 7- 3 victory and 4-game series sweep over the LumberKings. The 4-game sweep was the Snappers first of the season pulling them within 7 games of the final playoff spot in the West.

Beloit will return home tomorrow to open up a 3-game series with the Peoria Chiefs at Pohlman Field. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:30 and every game from here on out is pivotal for the Snappers as they continue their push for a playoff spot.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

