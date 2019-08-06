Cougars Shutout for 9th Time

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (65-48, 30-14) were shutout for the ninth time on the season in a 1-0 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits (67-43, 24-20). The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cougars.

The only run of the day came in the second inning. With one out, Alex Holderbach and Oscar Campos collected back-to-back singles to put runners at first and second. Freudis Nova came to the plate and bounced a ball over Brandon Leyton's head a shortstop for an RBI single to put Quad Cities up 1-0.

Jose Bravo (3-4) made that lead stand up with six shutout innings on the mound for the Bandits, earning the win. Devin Conn threw two innings for Quad Cities and Garrett Gayle got the final three outs. Matt Tabor (5-3) took the tough-luck loss with five innings of one-run ball.

The Cougars open a three-game series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.

