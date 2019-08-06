Bandits Shut out Kane County to Salvage Game in Series

August 6, 2019





Geneva, IL - In a series filled with low-scoring affairs, the Quad Cities River Bandits shut out the Kane County Cougars 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field to salvage a game in the set. The victor in all four games finished with a total of three runs or less. The shutout was the 18th of the season for the River Bandits, moving into a tie with Montgomery for the most in Minor League Baseball.

Three Quad Cities (24-20, 67-43) pitchers combined to allow just three hits to the Cougars in the game. Starter Jose Bravo tossed 6.0 scoreless and allowed a pair of infield singles. He has tossed 12.0 consecutive scoreless innings while allowing only three hits in that span. Devin Conn followed with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in which he recorded four strikeouts. Garrett Gayle earned the save by tossing the final frame.

The lone run came across in the top of the second inning. Alex Holderbach rolled a one-out single up the middle into center field and was able to advance to second when Oscar Campos poked a base hit through the right side as well. With two on base, Freudis Nova pounded a hard groundball to short that bounced high in the air over the head of the shortstop and scored Holderbach to give the Bandits the only run necessary.

Kane County (30-14, 65-48) mustered just four hits, only one of which left the infield. Three of them belonged to catcher Nick Dalesandro. The River Bandits received two hits each from Nova and Holderbach, finishing with eight as a team.

The River Bandits head home to welcome the Clinton LumberKings to Modern Woodmen Park at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday evening. It will be the first game that the team plays as the Quad Cities Treasure Hunters. Admission will be free thanks to Canadian Pacific. RHP Felipe Tejada (6-0, 2.25) will toe the rubber for the Bandits against RHP George Soriano (3-7, 4.35) of Clinton.

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

