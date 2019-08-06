Marathon Tilt Ends with Fifth Straight Loss

CLINTON IA - The longest game of the season, four hours and 46 minutes, ended with the Clinton LumberKings falling 11-9 in 12 innings to the Beloit Snappers on Monday night at NelsonCorp Field. The loss was the LumberKings (26-17, 59-53) fourth straight to bring their record versus Beloit (18-25, 45-66) in Clinton to 1-5.

Clinton trailed for most of the night with Beloit breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning with a three-run rally. They then added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to run their lead to 5-0.

The LumberKings came back to tie the game starting with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning. Peyton Burdick drove in all the runs of the inning with a three-run double to center field.

In the bottom of the seventh, Clinton completed their first comeback of the night with two unearned runs that tied the score at five.

Both teams failed to score in the 10th inning with Beloit breaking the tie with three runs on the top of the 11th. Zach Wolf put out the fire in the inning by stranding the bases loaded with three straight strikeouts.

Improbably, Clinton came back with three runs in the bottom of the inning down to the final out. The rally was capped by RBI singles from Zach Scott and a Kameron Misner RBI single that retied the game at eight.

Wolf (4-2) was hung with the loss when the Snappers registered their third rally of the night in the top of the 12th inning.

Clinton tallied their final run of the game in the bottom of the 12th on a Bubba Hollins RBI double. The hit came against Nick Ward (1-0) - who had started the game at first base - and was awarded his first win of the year.

The LumberKings will meet the Beloit Snappers for final game of their four-game series on Tuesday night. Clinton will throw righty Alberto Guerrero (5-5, 2.95) while Beloit will tap righty Aiden McIntyre (2-8, 5.29). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (CDT). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas with the pregame show on 6:15 p.m. with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio app.

