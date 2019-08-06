Brendan Donovan Named MWL Player of the Month for July

August 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Minor League Baseball announced today Peoria Chiefs third baseman, Brendan Donovan, has been selected as the Uncle Ray's Player of the Month for July. In recognition of the honor, Donovan will receive an award from Minor League Baseball and Uncle Ray's, the "Official Potato Chip of Minor League Baseball".

Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals) third baseman Brendan Donovan led the Midwest League in batting average (.390), on-base percentage (.489), slugging percentage (.675) and OPS (1.164), while finishing second in runs (24) and third in doubles (nine) and triples (two). Donovan recorded 10 multi-hit games in July, including five straight from July 17-21, which helped raise his season average from .227 to .268. Donovan, 22, was selected by St. Louis in the seventh round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Alabama.

Donovan, as Player of the Month, joins the following Midwest League July award winners named weekly.

Week Batter/Team Pitcher/Team

7/1-7/7 Alek Thomas, Kane County (ARI) Andrew Cabezas, Cedar Rapids (MIN) (.500/.522/.950, 5 G, 10-for-20, 2 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 K) (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 9 IP, 1 SHO, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 HBP, 1 BB, 7 K)

7/8-7/14 Daniel Schneemann, Lake County (CLE) Kai-Wei Teng, Cedar Rapids (MIN) (.632/.650/.789, 5 G, 12-for-19, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB, 0 K) (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 K)

7/15/7/21 Brendan Donovan, Peoria (STL) Andy Fisher, Dayton (CIN) (.560/.593/.920, 6 G, 14-for-25, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 8 R, 1 BB, 5 K) (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 HBP, 0 BB, 8 K)

7/22-7/28 Thomas Dillard, Wisconsin (MIL) Brailyn Marquez, South Bend (CHC) (.350/.462/.900, 6 G, 7-for-20, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 6 R, 5 BB, 7 K) (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 G, 1 GS, 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 K)

