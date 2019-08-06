Trageton, Witherspoon Lead Hot Rods to 6-1 Win Over Lugnuts

Bowling Green, KY - Zach Trageton threw 6.0 innings of one-run ball and Grant Witherspoon stroked three extra-base hits as the Bowling Green Hot Rods earned a four-game split against the Lansing Lugnuts with a 6-1 win on Tuesday afternoon. The Hot Rods moved to 65-49, 26-18 in the second half, ahead of a trip to West Michigan, where they will start a three-game series on Wednesday night with a 6:05 p.m. CDT first pitch.

After a scoreless first from Trageton, the Hot Rods took the early lead against Lansing starter Troy Miller. Grant Witherspoon doubled with one out, then came home when Jordan Qsar tripled to deep right-center. Qsar was waved home on an attempt for an inside-the-park homer, but was thrown at the plate to end the inning. Bowling Green, though, took a 1-0 lead.

In the middle innings, the Hot Rods added on against Miller. After a leadoff walk to Jonathan Aranda in the fourth, Qsar moved him to third with a single to right. Roberto Alvarez followed with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Aranda. In the fifth, Miller retired the first two batters, but Osmy Gregorio and Ford Proctor followed with back-to-back doubles to bring home another run, putting the Hot Rods up 3-0.

In the sixth, Lansing finally got on the board against Trageton. After a leadoff single and one-out walk, Lansing had two on with one out. Trageton struck out Griffin Conine, but Jake Brodt singled to center, bringing home Hunter Steinmetz.

Bowling Green got the run back, though, in the bottom of the sixth. Witherspoon struck again, leading off the frame with a triple off the wall in right-center field. Aranda then waged a nine-pitch battle with Miller, before lifting a sac fly to right, which brought home Witherspoon to restore the three-run cushion.

Trageton gave way to Nick Sprengel in the seventh, who threw a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen. In the eighth, the Hot Rods capped off the victory with two more runs, as Witherspoon doubled home a run and Alvarez contributed an RBI single. Joel Peguero then came out of the bullpen and threw a scoreless ninth, securing the 6-1 victory.

Trageton (2-0) went 6.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits, while walking one and striking out seven while earning the win. Sprengel threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Peguero threw a scoreless and hitless ninth, working around two errors to finish the game.

Notes: Witherspoon notched his 25th multi-hit game...He became the second Hot Rod to record three extra base hits (two doubles, one triple), after Wander Franco did so on April 23...Witherspoon also recorded his 13th multi-RBI game...Qsar recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season...Alvarez has 26 multi-hit and ten multi-RBI efforts this year...Trageton tied his career high with 6.0 innings, his longest outing with Bowling Green...It's his fourth quality start of the season, his first with the Hot Rods...Bowling Green had two triples, the second time they've done so this season...BG also tied a season high by committing four errors...The Hot Rods are 39-21 at home...BG is 21-7 in day games...They're also 51-32 against right handed starters...45-20 when scoring first...BG is 11-6 against Lansing during the 2019 season...It's the most wins for BG against one team this year...The Hot Rods will open a three-game series on the road against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Wednesday night, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. CDT...RHP Shane Baz (3-1, 3.22) will start for Bowling Green against Whitecaps RHP Robbie Welhaf (3-6, 3.86)...Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

