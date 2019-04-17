TinCaps Game Notes: April 17 at Dayton (Game 14)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-5) @ Dayton Dragons (4-8)

RHP EfraÃ­n Contreras vs. RHP James Marinan

Wednesday, April 17 - Fifth Third Field (Dayton, OH) - 7:00 PM (Game 14 / 140)

LISTEN: John Nolan (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

TUESDAY NIGHT: Behind the pitching of Ryan Weathers (5.2 IP, 2 R) and the power of Blake Hunt and Luis Almanzar, who both homered, the TinCaps defeated the Dragons, 8-4.

ALMANZAR'S TURNAROUND: In 63 games with the TinCaps in 2018, fielder Luis Almanzar, at the age of 18, slashed .176/.257/.249 with 2 home runs and 16 RBIs. Through his first 11 games of 2019, at age 19, Almanzar is slashing .250/.348/.475 with 3 homers and 12 RBIs.

FIRST FOR FERNANDEZ: Catcher/first baseman Juan Fernandez started the season 0-for-18. He finally ripped a single in the 8th inning on Tuesday. His start this season has come in stark contrast to 2018 with the TinCaps when he singled on Opening Day and reached base safely in each of his first 21 games.

FIRST AT SECOND: Lee Solomon is making his first start of the season at second base tonight. Solomon has started 10 games at first base this year. A year ago as a rookie, he started 19 games at second base, 13 at first, 6 at third, and 1 in right field. In college at Lipscomb, Solomon played primarily second.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps lead the Midwest League in runs scored with 68, averaging 5.2 per game.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Left-hander Ryan Weathers is tied for the MWL lead in strikeouts with 22... Infielder Tucupita Marcano is tied for 8th in Runs (9)... Outfielder Grant Little is tied for 2nd in Hits (16) & 7th in Batting Average (.364)... Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is tied for 8th in Runs (9)... Infielder Luis Almanzar is tied for 3rd in RBIs (12) & 4th in Home Runs (3)... Infielder Xavier Edwards is 2nd in Stolen Bases (6), tied for 2nd in Runs (10) & tied for 5th in Hits (15)... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 3rd in RBIs (12)...Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 8th in Runs (9).

BAT BOY BACK: When Ryan Weathers was 8 years old, his father (David Weathers) was a reliever for the Reds. David made 2 rehab appearances with the Dragons at Fifth Third Field (May 2-3) against the Burlington Bees. Ryan served as a bat boy for the Dragons during those games. That year's Dragons team included the likes of Todd Frazier and Zack Cozart.

STREAKING: Outfielder Grant Little has reached base in all 11 games he's played in so far this season, tying him for the longest active on-base streak in the MWL in 2019. Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton is 10-for-10 on the year in games reaching base, while outfielder Agustin Ruiz had his 10-game on-base streak end Tuesday night.

200: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on Thursday. His win total now stands at 202. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd, also behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206).

