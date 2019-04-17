Herrera, Nootbaar Homer in Chiefs Loss to Clinton

Peoria, IL - Despite two homeruns and a solid start from Alvaro Seijas, Peoria lost the series finale 8-4 to the LumberKings on Wednesday afternoon. The Chiefs fall to 5-8 as they begin a three-game road trip to Burlington on Thursday.

The LumberKings got on the board first, in the top of the second against Seijas. Bubba Hollins led off with a double and Marcos Rivera doubled in to put the LumberKings up 1-0.

The Chiefs answered back with a run in the bottom of the second against Humberto Mejia to tie the game at one. Brady Whalen led off with a single, and with one out, Ivan Herrera singled to put runners on first and second. Josh Shaw singled up the middle and Whalen scored from second to tie the game at one.

Peoria continued their momentum as they took the lead in the bottom of the third. Lars Nootbaar led off with a triple, and with one out, Nolan Gorman singled to put the Chiefs ahead 2-1.

The lead continued to grow for the Chiefs in the bottom of the fourth. Herrera led off the inning with a solo homerun, his third of the season, to build the Chiefs lead 3-1.

Clinton exploded in the top of the seventh, putting a five-spot on the board. Jacob Schlesener entered the game for Peoria and issued three walks to start the seventh. With the bases loaded, Ricardo Cespedes walked to bring in the first run to make the score 3-2. Noel De Jesus replaced Schlesener and Brayan Hernandez hit a sac fly to score Rivera from third to tie the game at three. With one out, Jerar Encarnacion blasted a three-run homerun to push the lead to 6-3 for Clinton.

Peoria answered right back in the bottom of the seventh with a run of their own. With two outs, Nootbaar hit his fourth homerun of the season to make the score 6-4, which tied Gorman for the team lead in homeruns.

The LumberKings continued to build their lead, putting up two more runs in the eighth. Hollins started the inning with a solo homerun of De Jesus to make the lead 7-4 for the LumberKings and Rivera followed up with a single, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Evan Sisk entered the game for Peoria and struck out the next two batters. With two outs, Rivera scored on an error for an 8-4 lead.

Seijas took the no decision as he pitched six innings, tied a career-high with nine strikeouts, while allowing only one run on four hits. Schlesener (0-3) took the loss as he did not record an out, he walked four and surrendered four runs. De Jesus finished with one inning, while allowing three hits, two runs, with one walk and one strikeout. Sisk finished with two innings pitched, with one hit and three strikeouts.

The Chiefs hit the road for a three-game set against the Burlington Bees, starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs will start RH Cole Aker (0-1, 11.25) against Burlington RH Jake Lee (1-0, 2.57). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

