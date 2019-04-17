Kernels and River Bandits Postponed

April 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - Wednesday night's game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather in Cedar Rapids. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, consisting of two 7-inning games, on Monday, May 13th at 5:30 PM with the gates opening at 4:30 PM.

The game will be made up in Cedar Rapids due to the fact that the two teams do no play each other again in Davenport during the first half of the MWL season.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game may exchange them at the Kernels Ticket Office for any future Kernels home game during the 2019 regular season, subject to availability. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.

The Kernels begin a three-game home series with the Beloit Snappers on Thursday, April 18th at 6:35 PM with the gates opening at 5:30 PM. It's a 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday when 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water are $2 all game. It's also College Night - show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.