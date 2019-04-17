David Banuelos activated from 7-day Injured List

April 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that C David Banuelos has been activated from the 7-day injured list and OF DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. has been placed on the 7-day injured list, retroactive to April 15th, with a right hip strain. Jeremy Zoll, Twins Director of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Banuelos went on the IL back on April 10th with a concussion. In four games for the Kernels this season, he's batting .100 (1-10) with an RBI.

Keirsey, Jr. has been listed as day-to-day the past few games. In eight games for the Kernels this season, he's batting .185 (5-27) with 4 RBI.

With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list, and one player on the restricted list.

The Kernels open a three-game series with the Beloit Snappers on Thursday, April 18th that continues through Saturday, April 20th.

