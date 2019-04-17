South Bend Cubs to Offer Peanut-Free Suite on May 19

SOUTH BEND, IN - On Sunday, May 19, the South Bend Cubs will once again provide a peanut-free indoor suite for fans and guests who experience peanut related allergies.

An estimated 32 million Americans suffer from food allergies, according to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE). The 32 million total Americans include 5.6 million children under the age of 18. Additionally, 1 in 13 children experience a food allergy. Peanut allergies are among the most common food allergies and, according to studies funded by FARE, the number of U.S. children with peanut allergies more than tripled between 1997 and 2008.

"The peanut-free suite is a popular event for our fans with food allergies every year," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "The last few years we offered this were big successes and we were able to arrange an enjoyable day at the ballpark for our guests in the suite. Everyone in our city should be able to experience a South Bend Cubs game, so we will do whatever it takes to make that happen."

The peanut-free suite costs $19 per person. Space is limited to the first 40 fans. The $19 package includes a game ticket, South Bend Cubs hat, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and soft drinks. Guests interested in purchasing tickets can call the South Bend Cubs at (574)-235-9988 or stop by the Four Winds Field Box Office.

