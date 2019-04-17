Hot Rods Game Notes

April 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





About Last Night... For the second consecutive night, the first inning was an eventful one for both offenses. Against Alan Strong, Lake County took a quick lead on an RBI single from Ruben Cardenas, but the Hot Rods responded in

the bottom of the inning as Michael Smith scored on a wild pitch to even the score at one apiece. Cardenas struck again in the third, legging out a two-run, inside-the-park home run to center field, giving the Captains the lead back. Bryce Brown cut the deficit to 3-2 with a 391-foot solo home run, but that was as close as the Hot Rods would get. Lake County tacked on the final tally of the game in the seventh, slamming the door on a 4-2 win.

Yesterdays Notes... Strong set career highs with 6.0 innings, six hits allowed, and eight strikeouts...It was Strong's first career quality start and the second for a Hot Rods pitcher this year (also Michael Plassmeyer on April 6)...Strong's 6.0 innings matches Plassmeyer for the longest outing by a Bowling Green pitcher this season...Bowling Green pitchers struck out 11 hitters, marking their eighth game with double-digit strikeouts in 13 games overall... Wander Franco collected his second multi-hit game of the season and also stole two bases in a game for the first time in his career... Roberto Alvarez saw his six-game hitting streak snapped...The Hot Rods are 87-69 all-time vs. Lake County, 50-30 at Bowling Green Ballpark...

Looking Strong... Alan Strong may have earned the loss on Tuesday night, but he still turned in one of the best starts of the season by a Hot Rods hurler. The righthander allowed three runs in 6.0 innings in the longest start of his career, which was also the second quality start of the season by a Hot Rods pitcher. He also set a new career high with eight strikeouts, giving him 15 over 12.0 innings this season, tied for second on the Bowling Green staff.

Into Another Gear... Lake County entered the series leading the Midwest League with 20 stolen bases, but so far it has been the Hot Rods revving it up on the base paths. Bowling Green swiped three bases on Tuesday, the second straight night that they ripped off three bags against the Captains. Meanwhile, the Captains have been held without a steal in both games. On the season, the Hot Rods have been successful in 22 of 28 attempts (78.5%). The 22 steals are the most in Class-A baseball and tied for second in all of Organized Baseball (MLB and MiLB), behind only High-A Rancho Cucamonga, who has 27.

Leave Some Coffee Out... The Hot Rods and Captains will throw the first pitch today at 10:35 a.m. This will be the first morning game of the season for Bowl- ing Green and one of two Education Days hosted by the Hot Rods. Groups from more than two dozen area schools are expected to be in attendance for today's game. Overall, this is the first of three 10:35 games this season, which is the earliest first pitch time for Bowling Green this season.

Leaders... Michael Smith continued to get on base at a prolific clip, increasing his on-base percentage on Tuesday night to a league-best .524. Smith drew his 11th walk on Tuesday, moving into a tie for third in the Midwest League in that department. He also ranks seventh in the league with a .357 batting average.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.