'Caps Swept in Series, Homestand

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps failed to stop an offensive tidal wave by the Lansing Lugnuts in the early innings and fell 8-2 on a blustery Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark.

After two close battles to start the three-game series, Lansing exploded for seven runs through the first four innings and never looked back in the win.

Whitecaps pitcher Adam Wolf struggled his first home start, giving up runs in each of the first four innings. After a single run in the first inning, Lansing used a Johnny Aiello solo home run and a McGregory Contreras two-run double to pace a combined five runs in the second and third frames and provide a quick 6-0 lead. The Whitecaps found themselves stymied by Lansing starter Juan De Paula, who pitched brilliantly in five innings of work. The only blemish for De Paula was the run-scoring single off the bat of "Caps infielder Jordan Pearce in the third. Lansing added a run in the fourth inning and another in the eighth to take a commanding 8-1 lead. West Michigan closed out the scoring in the eighth inning as Ulrich Bojarski scored on a Jose King RBI-single to make the score 8-2. The score stood, and Lansing swept the series over a struggling Whitecaps team who dominated the Lugnuts in Lansing last week in winning three of the four games played.

Bright spots on the day for the "Caps came in the relief pitching effort of Angel De Jesus. De Jesus calmed the Lugnuts offensive surge by allowing no hits and four strikeouts in 3.1 dominating innings. Offensively, the Whitecaps Avery Tuck, Bojarski and King each contributed two hits as part of ten hits overall. The ten hits for the "Caps were made up exclusively of singles. Lansing pounded out 14 hits including four extra-base hits. Wolf (1-2) allowed eleven hits and seven earned runs to take the loss while De Paula (1-1) evened his season record with the win. Besides the series sweep at the hands of Lansing, the Whitecaps lost each game of their five-game homestand. The "Caps struggled to score runs, averaging only two runs per game and just managing an average of .174 with runners in scoring position. The Lugnuts outscored the Whitecaps 19-6 in the three-game set. West Michigan slides to 5-8 in 2019 while Lansing improves to 7-6.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps hit the road for a six-game swing away from West Michigan beginning with a three-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Thursday at 7:05 pm. Pitcher Wilkel Hernandez makes the start for West Michigan against TinCaps hurler Joey Cantillo. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:55 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

