20-Game High School Baseball Program Continues Friday at Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio - The 2019 High School Baseball Program, presented by Mount St. Joseph University, resumes Friday, April 19 with two games at Fifth Third Field.

This spring, Mount St. Joseph University has made high school baseball possible at Fifth Third Field. This is the 14th straight season that high school games have been played at the home of the Dayton Dragons.

The second round of high school baseball games at Fifth Third Field begins with Mississinawa Valley against Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. Through 12 games this season Mississinawa Valley, from the Cross County Conference (CCC), are 7-5 and 4-4 in league play. Trent Collins has showed off on the mound and at the plate for MV, allowing just three runs in 17 innings while striking out 28. At the plate, he leads the team with three home runs and 18 RBIs. Out of the Central Buckeye Conference, Northwestern is only 2-7 in league play, but the team has won three straight games overall.

The second game on Friday is slated to start at 7:00 p.m. between Franklin-Monroe and Arcanum in a rematch of last year's game at Fifth Third Field. This is a battle of conference rivals, both from the Cross County Conference. Through 13 games, Franklin-Monroe is 6-7 overall with a 3-4 conference record. Freshman Blake Sease leads the way offensively, batting .450 so far. Arcanum is 10-5 overall through their first 15 games and have a 5-2 conference record, currently tied for fourth in the CCC. These two teams met earlier in the season, resulting in a 4-3 win for Franklin-Monroe.

The doubleheaders resume on Saturday, April 20, at 1:00 p.m. with an inter-conference battle between Lancaster and Springboro in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Springboro leads the Greater Western Ohio Conference West with an 11-3 overall record including a 3-1 conference mark. This season, Springboro is led by juniors Auston Fawley and Josh Collins on the mound and seniors Jake D'Amico, Tyler Kean and Calvin Waters at the plate. Lancaster is slated to have right-hander Spencer Knight start the matchup. In 2019, he is 3-0 with a 0.84 ERA and has committed to play at Capital University. Junior Casey Finck returns following a first-team All-State selection a year ago and league player of the year as well.

Following that game, National Trail squares off against Valley View at 4:00 p.m. in a battle of first-place teams. National Trail leads the CCC with a 9-3 overall record including a 7-1 conference mark. The team hopes to stay on top after a third-place finish last season. Valley View has had a much improved 2019 year, leading the Southwestern Buckeye League Southwest with a 6-2 conference mark and 10-3 overall. After winning just six games all of last season, Valley View is poised for a big 2019 behind juniors Ty Sears, Ashton Focht and Max Kozarec.

The second round of games at Fifth Third Field wraps up on Monday, April 22, starting with a 4:30 p.m. contest between Lehman Catholic and Dayton Christian. Lehman Catholic is currently 10-2 overall. Behind six seniors, Lehman Catholic's main focus this season is making a deep post-season run. Dayton Christian currently sits second in the Metro Buckeye Conference at 3-0 and are 9-2 overall. Most recently, on Tuesday, April 16, Dayton Christian beat Yellow Springs convincingly, a 28-0 victory.

Finally, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Versailles takes on Fort Loramie. These squads recently faced off on Saturday, April 13, resulting in a 7-2 win for Fort Loramie. Zach Griesdorn and Will Eversole lead the way for Versailles, both hitting over .480 and have driven in over 25 combined runs. Fort Loramie are the defending Division IV State Champions and have started a perfect 14-0 this season and have not surrendered a run in conference play. Centerfielder Carter Mescher is batting .424 to go along with 11 stolen bases and 14 RBIs. Pitcher Jared Middendorf has been lights out, not allowing a run while striking out 36 over 20 innings.

The Dayton Dragons have been hosting the Miami Valley's best baseball teams since 2006 and are proud to continue the tradition for a 14th consecutive year. A complete list of the remaining high school baseball games scheduled to be played at Fifth Third Field can be found below.

All games are free to attend and the media is invited to cover them. Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the first game played that day. High schools may provide their own PA announcers, broadcasters, cheer squads, and national anthem singers.

The games at Fifth Third Field also serve as a fundraiser for the participating schools. This year's series of games will raise approximately $30,000 for the schools to help with the cost of uniforms, equipment, and bus transportation.

To learn more about the high school baseball program and schedule at Fifth Third Field, visit www.daytondragons.com/hsbaseball

Date Time Home Team Away Team

4/19/19 Friday, April 19, 2019 4:30 PM Mississinawa Valley Northwestern

4/19/19 Friday, April 19, 2019 7:00 PM Franklin-Monroe Arcanum

4/20/19 Saturday, April 20, 2019 1:00 PM Lancaster Springboro

4/20/19 Saturday, April 20, 2019 4:00 PM National Trail Valley View

4/22/19 Monday, April 22, 2019 4:30 PM Lehman Catholic Dayton Christian

4/22/19 Monday. April 22, 2019 7:00 PM Versailles Fort Loramie

4/30/19 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 4:30 PM Springfield Wayne

4/30/19 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 7:00 PM Dixie Milton-Union

5/1/19 Wednesday, May 1, 2019 4:30 PM West Liberty Mechanicsburg

5/1/19 Wednesday, May 1, 2019 7:00 PM Preble Shawnee Twin-Valley South

5/2/19 Thursday, May 2, 2019 4:30 PM Springfield Middletown

5/2/19 Thursday, May 2, 2019 7:00 PM Springfield-Shawnee Beavercreek

5/4/19 Saturday, May 4, 2019 10:00 AM Lima Sr. Elida

5/4/19 Saturday, May 4, 2019 1:00 PM Covington St. Henry

