Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 EDT at Beloit)

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 l Game #81 (16)

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 7:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (6-9, 27-53) at Beloit Sky Carp (8-7, 38-43)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-6, 6.49) vs. RH Nick Brink (3-1, 3.54)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 4, Lake County 0. Dragons pitchers Jose Montero (w), Cody Adcock, and Jonah Hurney (Sv) combined on a three-hit shutout as the Dragons won two-of-three in the series at Lake County. The Dragons notched their sixth shutout win of 2025 and their first since May 22. Dayton had 10 hits in the game, led by Leo Balcazar (2 hits, double, RBI, run) and Johnny Ascanio (2 hits, RBI, walk). Montero went five scoreless innings without allowing a ball to leave the infield.

Team and Player Notes:

In the two Dayton wins in Lake County, the Dragons limited the Captains to a total of one run (solo home run on first pitch of game Friday). This is the first time the Dragons have limited an opponent to one run or less twice within a three-game period since June 13-15 at Lake County. Prior to that, they had not done it since the first home series of the season against Fort Wayne, when they held the TinCaps to one run or less three times within four games, April 9-12. The Dragons have held an opponent to one run or less 10 times in 2025, but only three times from May 5 until the start of the series at Lake County on Friday. The Dragons have held an opponent to two runs or less 17 times in 2025, going 15-2 in those games.

In the Second Half season (15 games), the Dragons lead the Midwest League in doubles (34) and triples (6), and rank second in extra base hits (52). They rank third in the league in hits (9.3/G) and slugging percentage (.420), and they rank fourth in runs (6.1/G) and OPS (.771). The Dragons Second Half ERA of 6.11 ranks last in the MWL.

Victor Acosta has hit safely in 13 straight games, tying John Michael Faile for the team high for 2025. During the streak, Acosta has gone 18 for 58 (.310) with two doubles, one triple, and one home run. Acosta has shown improvement as a hitter over a significant sample size. Acosta was hitting .150 on May 10. In 204 plate appearances starting May 11 (43 G), Acosta is batting .287 with a .397 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge ranks third in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .386. In 11 G, Jorge is 17 for 44 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 8 stolen bases. He has only five strikeouts in 56 plate appearances.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 10 games is 17 for 42 (.405) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 10 RBI, and 10 runs scored. Confidan is 10 th in 2 nd Half average at .347.

Leo Balcazar and Anthony Stephan are tied for second in the MWL in both Second Half extra base hits (8) and doubles (5).

Carter Graham over his last 7 games is 10 for 29 (.345) with a home run, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .306 with two home runs in 11 games since joining the Dragons. He has posted an OPS of .985 with a .528 slugging pct.

Jack Moss in his first five games since joining the Dragons has gone 5 for 12 (.417) with 1 double, 3 walks, and 4 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.88 on the year, third in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last seven outings: 16.1 IP, 2 ER, 1.08 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, July 9 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-4, 4.10) at Beloit RH Nick Schomberg (1-4, 4.39)

Thursday, July 10 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 8.84) at Beloit RH Brandon White (3-3, 6.05)

Friday, July 11 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-5, 4.70) at Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (0-4, 3.45)

Saturday, July 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.48) at Beloit RH Luke Lashutka (0-3, 7.71)

Sunday, July 13 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (stats pending) at Beloit RH Jake Brooks (5-5, 4.16)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







