Kernels and Chiefs Postponed Tuesday

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







PEORIA, IL - Tuesday's game, July 8, between the Kernels and the Chiefs, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, July 11, with game one beginning at 4:30.

