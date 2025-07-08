Dragons Receive First Place Honors in Two Categories in Annual Best of Dayton Contest

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons were winners in two categories in the 2025 "Best of Dayton" contest, presented by the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com.

The Dragons were selected for first place in these categories:

Best Attraction

Best Family Fun Destination

Dragons President & General Manager Robert Murphy thanked the Dragons fans for voting the organization to these special honors:

"When we started the Dayton Dragons, we set out with the mission to provide quality family entertainment and a place the entire Miami Valley will want to enjoy for years to come. For 25 seasons, we've embraced our community, and we've been uplifted by them. When we're honored as the 'Best of Dayton', it is a direct reflection of our wonderful fans, and through their support we've become synonymous with summer in downtown Dayton. Over our time in downtown Dayton we have watched as the Water Street District around the ballpark has grown, and that growth does not happen without their continued support. We're so grateful for the lasting memories we've created together, and we look forward to the many memories to come."

Dragons games attracted 528,778 fans over 66 home dates at Day Air Ballpark in 2024, an average of 8,012 per game. The Dragons led the Single-A level (60 teams) in attendance for the 24th straight season, and finished third among all levels of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in attendance per home date.

In 2025, just past the halfway point of the season, the Dragons again lead the Single-A level in attendance and currently rank #2 among all levels of the minor leagues.

