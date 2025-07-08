Dragons 5K Set for Saturday Morning at Day Air Ballpark

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio - The annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is set for this Saturday, July 12 at Day Air Ballpark. The race begins at 8 am.

Participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also welcome. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at the ballpark.

Due to record-high registrations for this year's race, early race bag and bib pickup will begin on Thursday, July 10 from 12 pm - 5 pm and continue Friday, July 11 from 8 am - 6 pm in front of the Dragons Box Office at Day Air Ballpark. There will be frozen treats for those who participate in early pickup as well as automatic free entry for exclusive raffles available to those who pick up early. Raffle prizes include Reds and Dragons autographed memorabilia, plus a summer fun package featuring passes to Kings Island. The Dragons strongly encourage early bag and bib pickup in 2025, but anyone not able to make early pick up can retrieve their bag and race bib at 7 am on Saturday, July 12.

Fans can still sign up for the race. Registration is available online at daytondragons.com/Dragons5Ksignup or during pre-race bag pickup on Friday. Participants can also sign up on the day of the race beginning at 7 am.

All race participants (including virtual) will receive four (4) lawn tickets to a Dragons game, a Dragons 5K shirt, Dragons hat, and finisher's medal. The registration fee for adults is $40 and $20 for youth 17 and under. Those who participate virtually will be charged an additional $10 for race bag shipping. Virtual participants can also retrieve their bag the week following the 5K at the Dragons Box Office.

Following the race, Heater, Gem, Blaze and the Green Team will be joined by representatives from Orthopedic Associates, WDTN, Air Force Marathon, Runners Plus, SPENGA Dayton, and more. Fun activities including inflatables, a Dragons 5K photobooth, and the KONA Ice Truck are scheduled to be on hand. Fruit and water will be distributed to participants just inside the main gates of Day Air Ballpark, where participants can view their finishing times on the giant videoboard.

Once race results are finalized, winners will be posted on the Dragons 5K race page and contacted via email with information on how to claim their prizes. The top overall finishers will receive a specially engraved baseball bat and be honored during an award presentation at 8:45 am the day of the race. Awards will also be distributed to the top three participants in each age group. Top three overall groups will additionally receive great prizes. The group grand prize is a luxury suite to a Dragons game in 2025, and the top three high school teams will receive the "Race for the Plate" award.

For any Dragons 5K related questions, please visit the or contact Jake Arthur at jake.arthur@daytondragons.com.

The 2025 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, Orthopedic Associate's passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. Orthopedic Associates is proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.oadoctors.com.







