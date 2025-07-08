5-Run 7th Inning Lifts Dragons to Win in Beloit in Series Opener

Beloit, Wisc. - The Dayton Dragons scored five runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 4-2 deficit on the way to defeating the Beloit Sky Carp 8-5 in the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday night.

The Dragons have won three of the first four games on their nine-game road trip that began with a three-game set at Lake County. The series in Beloit will continue on Wednesday afternoon at 2:05 pm EDT.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took the lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Victor Acosta opened the game with a base hit to center field to extend his hitting streak to 14 straight games, longest of the year by a Dayton player. Acosta stole second and went to third on a single to center field by Carlos Jorge. Acosta scored on Yerlin Confidan's ground out to the first baseman.

The Dragons added another run in the second inning, getting back-to-back walks to start the frame to Peyton Stovall and Anthony Stephan. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, and Jack Moss' sacrifice fly to center field brought in Stovall to make it 2-0.

But Beloit starting pitcher Nick Brink shut down the Dragons over the next several innings, retiring 15 in a row after the walk to Stephan in the second.

Beloit sent eight batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring four runs on three hits with a costly throwing error by Dragons third baseman Carlos Sanchez. Beloit's big inning gave them a 4-2 lead.

The Dragons produced their own big inning in the seventh, sending nine batters to the plate to score five runs. Sanchez starting the rally with a lead-off single, ending Brink's string of 15 straight retired. With one out, Anthony Stephan singled Sanchez to second, and Moss delivered a run-scoring single to make it 4-3. Connor Burns had a single to right to load the bases, and Stephan scored from third on Acosta's ground out to tie the game. With two outs, Jorge followed with a single to left to drive in Moss and give the Dragons a 5-4 lead, and Leo Balcazar followed with a double to left-center to score two more runs and make it 7-4.

Beloit scored a run in the bottom of the seventh and had a chance for more. Trey Braithwaite entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs with Dayton leading 7-5 and got an inning-ending fly out to strand three.

The Dragons scored in the eighth when Sanchez singled, stole second, and scored on Peyton Stovall's single to make it 8-5 and close the scoring. Braithwaite went the rest of the way without allowing a hit or run to earn his second save. The victory went to Will Cannon (1-1), the second of three Dayton pitchers.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Jorge and Sanchez each had two. Balcazar and Moss each had two runs batted in. Eight of the nine Dayton batters had at least one hit. The Dragons had six hits with runners in scoring position.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-9, 28-53) continue their six-game series in Beloit, Wisconsin against the Sky Carp (8-8, 38-44) on Wednesday afternoon at 2:05 pm (EDT). Luke Hayden (1-4, 4.10) will start for Dayton.

