Whitecaps Wash Away Captains, 5-4

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a significant contribution from one of its newest additions, while the bullpen shut down the Lake County Captains in a narrow 5-4 win in front of 5,126 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps designated hitter Garrett Pennington, playing his first game with the team after being promoted from Lakeland earlier this week, finished his Whitecaps debut going 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI. Meanwhile, 'Caps relievers Carlos Lequerica, Freddy Pacheco, Colin Fields, and Blair Calvo combined to allow just one run through five innings with six strikeouts to escape with the 5-4 win.

The first three innings saw three different lead changes, as Lake County took the lead in the first inning on an RBI groundout from Wuilfredo Antunez before West Michigan responded with a pair in the bottom half, featuring an RBI double from Izaac Pacheco, jumping in front 2-1. Lake County then added two solo homers in the third from Antunez and Jacob Cozart before the 'Caps collected three in the bottom half, highlighted by Pennington's second RBI of the game, retaking the lead, 5-3. The Captains inched closer on an RBI single from Juan Benjamin in the eighth, but the rally ended abruptly, as Esteban Gonzalez was thrown out trying to advance home on a double-steal, keeping the 'Caps 5-4 lead intact going into the ninth. Lake County threatened again in the ninth, putting the first two hitters on base before Calvo retired the final three-straight Captains batters to put a bow on the slim 5-4 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 11-5 in the second half and 55-26 overall, while the Captains fall to 7-9 in the second half and 42-40 overall. Lequerica (7-0) wins his seventh game this season, going two scoreless innings with three strikeouts, while Calvo secures his first save. Lake County starting pitcher Michael Kennedy (1-1) suffers his first loss, allowing five runs through 2.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps still sit atop the Eastern Division second-half standings - holding a two-game lead over the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start for the Whitecaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.