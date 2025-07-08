Koenig Shines in TinCaps Series-Opening Loss
July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Starting pitcher Ian Koenig continued his success on the mound for the Fort Wayne TinCaps in their 3-2 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate) on Tuesday night.
The 24-year-old right-hander went six innings, did not allow a run, surrendering five hits while striking out five batters in his 14th start of the season. Koenig did this coming off his longest start of the year - 6 1/3 frames against Lansing on July 1. He has a 1.49 ERA across his last two starts over 12 1/3 innings pitched. His third quality start of the season, Fort Wayne has now seven quality starts in their last 16 games, the second-most in Minor League Baseball across the stretch.
Fort Wayne (9-7, 40-41) struck first with a sacrifice fly from Brendan Durfee in the third inning. The TinCaps' catcher went 2-for-3 with a single and a 110-mph double.
Right Fielder Carter Frederick drove in all three runs for the River Bandits (10-5, 49-32). After a game-tying RBI single in the seventh, the 23-year-old's biggest hit came in the ninth, where he drove in a pair on a bloop single to shallow right field to score the tying and winning runs.
Fort Wayne right fielder Braedon Karpathios gave the 'Caps a brief one-run lead in the eighth frame with a go-ahead solo home run to left field, his 10th of the campaign. Eight of his 10 long balls in 2025 have come to the opposite field, and he is now tied with Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) for the most round-trippers on the team this year.
Next Game: Wednesday, July 9 vs. Quad Cities (12:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Sam Whiting
- River Bandits Probable Starter: RHP Logan Martin
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MiLB Game of the Day | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
