Captain of the Week (7/1-7/6): Caden Favors

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - After each series this season, the Lake County Captains will spotlight a Captain of the Week, presented by Official League, showcasing a player and their strong performance over the previous week.

For the week of July 1 through 6, Lake County is recognizing LHP Caden Favors as its 13th Captain of the Week for the 2025 season.

The 23-year-old earned the win in his lone appearance versus the Dayton Dragons this past week on Saturday, July 5. The left-hander pitched five scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk, while throwing a career-high 10 strikeouts in a career-high 84 pitches (55 strikes). This performance was his first 10-strikeout game since March 8, 2024 for Wichita State versus Long Beach State, when he earned the win with 10 strikeouts across seven scoreless innings.

Favors became just the second Midwest League pitcher this year to record a scoreless outing with at least 10 strikeouts and one-or-fewer walks. He joined former Lansing Lugnuts LHP Gage Jump, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Athletics and No. 68 MLB prospect, who also achieved this feat back on April 25 versus Fort Wayne.

Favors also recorded a four-strikeout second inning against Dayton, securing the first four-strikeout inning by a Lake County pitcher since RHP Reid Johnston on Aug. 19, 2023 in Game 2 of a doubleheader versus Peoria.

So far this season, Favors ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in games started (16, tied for first), strikeouts (76, tied for fourth), and opposing batting average (.239, tied for seventh). The southpaw also ranks second on the Captains with 66.0 innings pitched this year.

Favors was assigned to Lake County's 2025 Opening Day roster after making his professional debut with Single-A Lynchburg in 2024. He made four appearances (one start) for the Hillcats last year, tallying a 3.09 ERA with 13 strikeouts to just two walks in 11.2 innings pitched.

Favors was selected by the Guardians in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wichita State University. He was named to the 2024 All-American Athletic Conference First Team and ABCA/Rawlings Division I Central All-Region Second Team for his stellar senior season with the Shockers. The Choctaw, Oklahoma native ranked 18th in the nation with a 5.35-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, led the AAC with an average of 1.69 walks per nine innings, and ranked second in the AAC with 107 strikeouts.

He was the only AAC pitcher with multiple complete games in 2024, becoming the first Wichita State pitcher to throw at least 100 strikeouts in a season since 2011 and logging the most innings in a season by a Shockers pitcher since 2010.

Prior to his three seasons at Wichita State, Favors began his college career at Seminole State College (JUCO) in Oklahoma. The southpaw made 13 appearances (five starts) for the Trojans, throwing 33 strikeouts to 20 walks and earning two wins in 31.1 innings pitched.

Favors will look to continue his recent success this week, as the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the 2025 Midwest League East First Half Division Champion West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan.

Following the All-Star Break from Monday, July 14 through Thursday, July 17, Lake County's next home game will be on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m., when the Captains will open a three-game set versus the Fort Wayne TinCaps. It will be Women in Sports Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will host a Fireworks Friday postgame fireworks show.

