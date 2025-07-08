Five-Run Seventh Leads Dragons to Win

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Dayton Dragons plated five runs in the seventh inning to pave the way for an 8-5 victory over the Sky Carp Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp took a 4-2 advantage into the seventh before the Dragons rallied against a combination of Nick Brink and Nick Maldonado.

The Sky Carp picked up a run in seventh on an RBI single by Payton Green, but could get no closer.

After the Dragons scored single runs in both the first and second innings against Brink, the Carp rallied for four runs in the fourth inning to take command of the game. Connor Caskenette brought the team to within a run with a sacrifice fly, and Gage Miller gave the Carp the lead with a two-run triple.

Wilfredo Lara capped the Carp scoring in the inning with a sacrifice fly of his own. The 4-2 lead would stand until the seventh inning.

Brink set a new career high with 6 2-3 innings, but gave up the lead before departing.

The two teams will meet again Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. in a special mid-week Camp Day matinee. It's still one-price Wednesday, where fans attending can get a hot dog, chips and a drink along with their game ticket for the low price of $18.

Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.