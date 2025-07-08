Cubs Club Four Homers to Beat Wisconsin

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The South Bend Cubs hit four home runs on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field to power their way to a 13-4 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Cubs had thirteen hits and went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position to take game one of the six-game series.

South Bend (30-52 overall, 7-9 second half) had an early advantage two batters into the game. Jefferson Rojas gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead with a one-out, solo home run in the top of the first. Brian Kalmer made it 4-0 with a three-run home run in the top of the second.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Sam Garcia retired the first two Cubs he faced in the top of the third but walked Carter Trice. Cameron Sisneros followed with a double to left-center to score Trice. Ariel Armas was next, and he homered to left for a 7-0 lead.

The Rattlers (39-42, 5-11) used a home run of their own to get on the board. Jadher Areinamo lined a lead-off homer to left to start the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Cubs pounced on reliever Patricio Aquino in the top of the sixth inning to score three runs. Reggie Preciado had an RBI single, an error by Blake Burke allowed another run to score, and Rojas capped the inning with another RBI single.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Rattlers got out to a hot start with three straight singles by Eduardo Garcia, Burke, and Areinamo against South Bend starting pitcher Brooks Caple. Garcia scored on the Areinamo single. Juan Baez doubled with one out to drive in Burke. Tayden Hall added a sacrifice fly to drive in Areinamo. The Rattlers got no closer.

Sisneros homered to lead-off the top of the seventh against Aquino. The Cubs added two more runs on soft contact against Bayden Root for a 13-4 lead.

Wisconsin loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against Kenyi Perez, but they did not score.

The top three hitters in the Wisconsin lineup were 8-for-15 in the game. Garcia had three hits with Burke collecting two hits in the top two spots in the order. Areinamo went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBI. The homer in the fourth inning was his ninth of the season.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Ryan Birchard (2-5, 4.33) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Cubs have announced Evan Aschenbeck (2-4, 3.46) as their starting pitcher. Game time is 12:10pm.

Pickleball day at the ballpark has a special ticket package that includes a box seat ticket and a Timber Rattlers pickleball paddle available at this link for Wednesday.

Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 11:50am. CW-14 has the television broadcast starting at noon. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

SB 133 003 102 - 13 13 0

WIS 000 103 000 - 4 12 1

HOME RUNS:

SB:

Jefferson Rojas (8th, 0 on in 1st inning off Sam Garcia, 1 out)

Brian Kalmer (3rd, 2 on in 2nd inning off Sam Garcia, 0 out)

Ariel Armas (3rd, 1 on in 3rd inning off Sam Garcia, 2 out)

Cameron Sisneros (2nd, 0 on in 7th inning off Patricio Aquino, 0 out)

WIS:

Jadher Areinamo (9th, 0 on in 4th inning off Brooks Caple, 0 out)

WP: Brooks Caple (3-3)

LP: Sam Garcia (5-5)

TIME: 2:33

ATTN: 2,629







