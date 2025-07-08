TinCaps Game Information: July 8 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals Affiliate)

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-6, 40-40) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (9-5, 48-32)

Tuesday, July 8 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 81 of 131

RHP Ian Koenig (3-4, 7.23 ERA) vs. RHP Josh Hansell (0-1, 2.90 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM LAST GAME: A go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning pushed the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate) past the Fort Wayne TinCaps, 5-2, at Jackson Field. KOENIG SETTING THE TABLE: Fort Wayne starter Ian Koenig tossed his best start of the season last Tuesday night. The right-hander worked 6 1/3 frames while allowing two runs on two hits. After a home run in the third, Koenig retired 11 in a row. He retired 16 of the final 18 batters faced. It's the second time all year that Koenig has surpassed the six-inning threshold, with the other occasion coming against the Beloit Sky Carp on June 3.

260 TO THE SUMMER CLASSIC: Four former Fort Wayne TinCaps, Max Fried (2013 & 2014), MacKenzie Gore (2018, 2021), Andrés Muñoz (2017) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) have been selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX) at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 25 innings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season. The 20 consecutive outings without a run are tied for the longest in MiLB and only behind the Minnesota Twins' Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, who have each gone 21 outings without a run. Hawkins has a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP while opponents are batting just .127 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 30, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 4th in the league in wins (6), 8th in saves (5), tied for 2nd in appearances (26), and 8th amongst Midwest League relievers with 45 strikeouts, while ranking 7th in K% (33.8). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

MUTANTE MADNESS: No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries belted his sixth home run of the season on Sunday against Lansing and has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games. De Vries has 6 multi-hit affairs in those 13 games. Since June 21, he is slashing .313/.468/.500 with four doubles, a triple, 9 RBI, and 11 walks.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. Verdugo drew the count full all four times at the plate Thursday and walked twice before a three-single performance Friday. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 36 free passes in the last 33 games, which includes two three-walk showings against Great Lakes at home two weeks ago. Across the stretch, he has walked 26.3% of the time. Verdugo has walked in 11 of his last 17 games with 19 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now 4th in the Midwest League with 51 walks, tied for 6th with 10 home runs, and tied for 10th with 27 extra-base hits.

SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER: TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth smashed his 7th home run of the season Saturday. The spark plug now has a team-leading 15 multi-hit games this season. A plus-defender in the middle of the infield, Butterworth has shown his prowess as well at the plate. He has hits in 15 of his last 19 games with a .955 OPS across the stretch (5 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR). The 12 extra-base hits are the most in the Midwest League lead since June 14. He is tied for the league lead with six triples, is 7th in runs (50), and is tied for 6th in extra-base hits (30).

RYAN JACKSON: The TinCaps infielder has reached base in all 15 games he has been with the team since his promotion from Single-A Lake Elsinore before the Dayton series last month. Across both levels this season, Jackson is tied for third in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The USC product trails just Juan Soto and Rafael Devers and is tied with the likes of Max Clark and Aaron Judge with his 65 walks drawn in 2025.

WELCOME HOME KEVIN KIERMAIER: Bishop Luers High School graduate, four-time Gold Glove winner, Platinum Glove winner, and 2024 World Series Champion, Kevin Kiermaier, is set to be honored during Friday night's game. The first 1,000 fans to arrive at the ballpark will receive a Kevin Kiermaier Bobblehead featuring Kiermaier in a Bishop Luers Knights uniform, presented by Avancez Assembly. Postgame, Bishop Luers is set to retire Kiermaier's No. 39 uniform as both current and former coaches and players will be in attendance for the game. In his senior season as a Knight, Kiermaier hit .504 with 25 extra-base hits, including eight home runs and 32 runs batted in as his team won the Indiana Class 2A State Title.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2025

