Diaw Transferred to 60-Day IL
July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. C Khadim Diaw has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL with a right thumb fracture. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids opens a six-game series at Peoria tonight at 6:35.
To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2025 season please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2025
- TinCaps Game Information: July 8 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Diaw Transferred to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Four Former TinCaps Named to 2025 MLB All-Star Game - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains' Alfonsin Rosario Named to MiLB Prospect Team of the Week - Lake County Captains
- Captain of the Week (7/1-7/6): Caden Favors - Lake County Captains
- Dragons Receive First Place Honors in Two Categories in Annual Best of Dayton Contest - Dayton Dragons
- Dragons 5K Set for Saturday Morning at Day Air Ballpark - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Diaw Transferred to 60-Day IL
- Quad Cities Pitching Dominant, River Bandits Defeat Kernels 5-3 to Take Series
- Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Saturday
- Five Run Second Provides the Fireworks, Peschl Sparkles, Kernels Top Bandits 6-3
- Quad Cities Gets Four Early Runs, Tops Kernels 4-3