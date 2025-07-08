Diaw Transferred to 60-Day IL

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. C Khadim Diaw has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL with a right thumb fracture. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with nine on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens a six-game series at Peoria tonight at 6:35.

