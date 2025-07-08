Chiefs-Kernels Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Friday
July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Tuesday's tilt between the Peoria Chiefs and the Cedar Rapids Kernels was postponed due to rain.
The game will be made up on Friday as part of a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for a 4:30 PM first pitch. Gates will open one hour before first pitch at 4:00 PM.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for any other 2025 Chiefs home game.
For the latest information, fans are encouraged to visit peoriachiefs.com. The Chiefs are back in action on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
