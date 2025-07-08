Chiefs-Kernels Postponed Tuesday, Doubleheader Friday

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Tuesday's tilt between the Peoria Chiefs and the Cedar Rapids Kernels was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up on Friday as part of a doubleheader. Game one is scheduled for a 4:30 PM first pitch. Gates will open one hour before first pitch at 4:00 PM.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for any other 2025 Chiefs home game.

For the latest information, fans are encouraged to visit peoriachiefs.com. The Chiefs are back in action on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.