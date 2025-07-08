Decker Delivers Go-Ahead Homer for Second Straight Game, Loons Win 3-2

July 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (43-38) (9-7) pitching stranded nine Lansing Lugnuts (43-39) (7-9) on base, and Cameron Decker delivered three runs on a go-ahead home run in the seventh. The Loons took the series opener 3-2 on an 84-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Wyatt Crowell went 5.1 innings, his longest pro ball outing. The left-hander allowed one hit through his first three innings.

- Lansing scored the first run of the game, on a two-out RBI single by Rodney Green Jr in the fourth inning. Eight of his 26 RBI this season have come against the Loons.

- Three singles started the sixth inning. Nate Nankil notched an RBI single. After his fifth strikeout, Crowell handed the ball to Cam Day. Day induced a lineout to first base and a groundout fielder's choice to strand the bases loaded.

- Through the first six innings, Great Lakes left three on base. Lansing's Corey Avant struck out six.

- Cameron Decker, for a second straight game, provided the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning. Zyhir Hope walked to start the bases, and Jake Gelof singled to left field. Jack Mahoney would retire the next three but took the loss.

- In the eighth, Cam Day got the first two outs, but the next two reached. Joseilyn Gonzalez entered and forced a flyout to end a seven-pitch battle.

- Carson Hobbs needed just seven pitches for a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He earned his seventh save of the season.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope extended his season-long on-base streak to 16 games. His 10-game hitting streak dating back to June 26th concluded tonight.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday is Paws n Claws with half-off White Claws and all dogs invited.







Midwest League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.