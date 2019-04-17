Threat of Severe Weather Postpones Wednesday's Game

Cedar Rapids, IA - Due to the threat of severe weather in Cedar Rapids, the Quad Cities River Bandits series finale Wednesday evening against the Cedar Rapids Kernels has been postponed.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday, May 13 at Perfect Game Field in Cedar Rapids. The twin bill will feature two seven-inning contests with game one beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The River Bandits will continue their schedule by opening a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars at Peoria's Dozer Park on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. The series was moved from Modern Woodmen Park due to lack of access to the stadium. The Bandits will serve as the home team in all three games.

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

