Bees Take Third Consecutive Win with 13-Hit Barrage of Cougars

April 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington pounded out 13 hits against Kane County pitching Tuesday afternoon, and the Bees won their third game in a row 6-3.

Angels' 2018 first round pick Jordyn Adams went 3-5, including a double and a run scored. Gleyvin Pineda continued to be hot with a 3-4 day, an RBI and two runs scored. Kevin Maitan and Spencer Griffin both had 2-4 afternoons.

Yet in it all, the game was tied at 3-3 going into the seventh. Pineda dropped a bunt single, getting second on a throwing error by Cougar pitcher Ryan Miller. Alex Olmeda drove him home with a line single to left. Bees ahead 4-3.

In the eighth, Burlington added two insurance runs. Adams doubled to center. Livan Soto moved him to third with a sacrifice bunt. From there the Bees' young centerfielder scored on a passed ball. Maitan then fouled off a 3-2 pitch, and drove the next one out of the park to right. It was his first home run of the year.

Robinson Pina got the win in relief, throwing the final five innings to the tune of 2 hits, 1 run, no walks and six strikeouts.

