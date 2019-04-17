Fort Wayne Falls in Road Trip Finale at Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio - The TinCaps lost the finale of their six-game road trip, 4-3, against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) at Fifth Third Field on Wednesday night.

Second baseman Lee Solomon provided the 'Caps with a pair of two-out, run-scoring hits, however, Fort Wayne finished the game 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

The Dragons (5-8) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but that was their only run off 19-year-old right-handed starter Efraín Contreras. The native of Mexico struck out six while yielding only four hits and a walk across five frames.

The TinCaps (8-6) tied the game in the fourth when catcher Juan Fernandez ripped an RBI double to left-center field to score first baseman Nick Gatewood, who had walked.

The 'Caps then took a brief lead in the sixth. With the score tied, 1-1, Gatewood was at third base via a double and a wild pitch. Solomon came through with a go-ahead single the opposite way into right field that made it 2-1.

Dayton equalized and went back ahead with a pair of runs in the home sixth, and added another in the seventh to lead, 4-2.

Solomon was up in the eighth with two outs and Fernandez at first base when he lined a triple to right-center field that plated Fernandez and trimmed the deficit to one, yet that was as close as Fort Wayne got. Solomon also drew a 10-pitch walk in the game.

Right fielder Agustin Ruiz recorded two hits and two walks in the loss.

The TinCaps begin a six-game homestand at Parkview Field on Thursday.

