Rubber Game of Rattlers and Snappers Series Suspended
April 17, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Snappers will have to wait to finish their three-game series. Rain halted play with Beloit leading Wisconsin 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning on Wednesday night at Pohlman Field.
Cobie Vance put the Snappers up with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning. Beloit loaded the bases with one out against Wisconsin starter Aaron Ashby, but the Rattlers lefty escaped with no more damage in the frame.
Wisconsin responded with a two-out rally in the top of the first inning. Leugim Castillo drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch from Beloit starter Bryce Conley to extend the inning. Jesús Lujano dropped a single into right to get Castillo to third. Lujano got himself into scoring position with a stolen base. Antonio Piñero put the Rattlers in front with a bloop single to right that scored both runners.
However, the lead didn't last long. Ashby walked Ryan Gridley to start the rally. Vance tied the game with a double to left to score Gridley. Chase Calabuig followed with a single to get Vance home and the Snappers were up 3-2.
Ashby struck out the side in order in the bottom of the third and the first batter he faced in the bottom of the fourth to give him nine strikeouts in the game. The Snappers got a runner on when Ashby walked Calabuig with two outs as the rain began pouring down. Play was halted before the next batter could see a pitch and it would not resume.
The action will be picked up at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from where it ended in Beloit during the scheduled series between the Rattlers and Snappers June 7 through June 10. The date of the resumption of play will be announced later by the Rattlers.
The Timber Rattlers continue their road trip on Thursday night with game one of a three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings at Ashford University Field. Max Lazar (1-0, 0.90) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Clinton has named George Soriano (0-0, 1.42) as their starter. Game time is 6:30pm. The broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:10pm.
R H E
WIS 020 0
BEL 120
HOME RUN:
BEL:
Cobie Vance (1st, 0 on in 1st inning off Aaron Ashby, 0 out)
- Rubber Game of Rattlers and Snappers Series Suspended - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
