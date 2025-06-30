Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: July 4-6

June 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be back to Neuroscience Group Field over Independence Day weekend for three games against the Beloit Sky Carp. Celebrate America with America's Pastime, Military Appreciation Jerseys, fireworks, music, ten-cent hotdogs, wiener dog races, and Bernie Brewer!

MILITARY APPRECIATION JERSEYS; FRIDAY, JULY 4 and SATURDAY, JULY 5: Players and coaches are wearing their 2025 Military Appreciation jerseys for the first two games of this series. The jerseys are available in online auctions at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, July 6 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

FRIDAY, JULY 4 at 6:40pm - Military Appreciation Night; Fourth of July Ticket Package; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: Celebrate Independence Day at Neuroscience Group Field with a special ticket package that includes a ticket to the game with a seat on the Home Run Porch, a Ballpark Buffet, two beverages and a Patriotic Timber Rattlers T-shirt that is available at this link. There is also an offer of two free reserved bleacher tickets available for this Military Appreciation game in advance for active or retired military personnel by providing Military ID to Vet Tix through this link or by coming to the Timber Rattlers box office with Military ID. There are fireworks set for after the game with Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 5 at 6:40pm; Margaritaville Night Ticket Package; KISS FM Family Night; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer; Post-Fireworks Concert by The Boat Drinks: Home Runs in Paradise are on tap for Margaritaville Night with a laid-back ticket package that includes a ticket to the game, food, beverages, and a Timber Rattlers Straw Hat that is available at this link. There will be a lot of action after the final out with post-game fireworks, a post-game concert by The Boat Drinks, and Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer.

SUNDAY, JULY 6 at 1:10pm; Dime Dog Day with Wiener Dog Race and Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan with Bernie Brewer Appearance; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Hotdogs! Get Your Hotdogs Here! Just one thin dime for Hotdogs on Dime Dog Day! Make sure to get to the stadium early so you do not miss the pre-game Wiener Dog Race - scheduled for 12:30pm - presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka, which is also the sponsor of Bark in the Park at this game. Your dog may accompany you to the ballpark and sit on the berm at the end of the third base concourse with you during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. Make sure to save time to say "Hello!" to Bernie Brewer before the game as the Brewers mascot makes a visit to the Stadium this Brewers Sunday. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Milwaukee City Connect-inspired jerseys during the game and be available after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

