Leo De Vries Selected for 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps shortstop Leo De Vries has been selected to play in Major League Baseball's 2025 All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 12 (4:10 p.m. ET) at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, home of the Atlanta Braves. Rosters for the National League and American League teams were revealed Monday morning on MLB Network.

De Vries becomes the fourth active TinCaps player to appear in the Futures Game. The Padres' current No. 2 prospect, catcher Ethan Salas, represented Fort Wayne last season. Outfielder Robert Hassell became the first to represent Fort Wayne in 2022, and Jackson Merrill played in the 2023 event. The TinCaps are one of only two teams out of 30 at the High-A level to have had a player selected for this showcase each year since 2022.

MLB.com ranks De Vries as the No. 3 prospect in baseball and the top prospect in the San Diego Padres system. The 18-year-old switch-hitting shortstop is the youngest player at the High-A level.

The Azua, Dominican Republic native started off the season red hot, being named the Midwest League's Player of the Month for April. After back-to-back Player of the Week nods to end the month, he became just the fifth TinCap player to win Player of the Month since the Midwest League began issuing the award in 2013. He ended the month on an eight-game on-base streak, going 14-for-29 (.483/543/1.069) with four doubles, two triples, and three home runs with 14 RBIs.

Across 19 games, De Vries led the Midwest League in SLG (.625) and OPS (1.003), while being tied for the league lead in triples (3). The switch-hitter also ranked third in extra-base hits (12), total bases (45), and average (.306), while being tied for fifth in RBIs (19) and tied for seventh in home runs (4).

De Vries' signature moment of the season came on the road at Lansing. On April 22, "El Mutante" went 5-for-5 with a single, a double, a triple, a sacrifice fly, and two home runs, completing just the third cycle in franchise history. In a 15-14 win, De Vries delivered a go-ahead, two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning.

The TinCaps have won seven of their last 11 games, and De Vries has been impactful. In the last eight games, he is hitting .321/.513/.393 with 10 walks and seven RBI, including a walk-off single 106 mph off the bat on Saturday, June 28.

Including De Vries, the Midwest League will have 12 players who have donned an MWL team's jersey this season playing in the event.

The National League coaching staff will feature several Atlanta Braves legends. Managed by Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, the staff includes Tyler Flowers, Tim Hudson, Andruw Jones, Nick Markakis, and Peter Moylan.

De Vries and the TinCaps are back at home Tuesday, taking on the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) for a three-game series. Tickets are available through TinCaps.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.