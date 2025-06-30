Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview (July 1-3) Presented by AES Ohio

June 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, July 1 - Thursday, July 3, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, July 2 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, July 3 at 5:35 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Jose Montero

- Wednesday: Nestor Lorant

- Thursday: Luke Hayden

On the Field: Lake County makes its first of two trips to Day Air Ballpark in 2025. The Captains will return to Dayton for a six-game series between August 5-10. The teams last met at Lake County in a six-game set between June 10-15. The Captains took four of the six games.

The Dragons recently added infielders Carlos Sanchez and Jack Moss. Sanchez was promoted from Single-A Daytona. Moss suffered a thumb injury in spring training and missed the first half of the season.

Sanchez was batting .308 in 60 games with Daytona, with four home runs, 33 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. He ranked first in the Florida State League in on-base percentage (.429), second in batting average, tied for fourth in hits, and third in walks. Sanchez was named Florida State League Player of the Week two times earlier this season. The Dominican Republic native was signed by the Reds as an international free agent in 2022.

Moss was a star at Texas A&M, where he led the Southeastern Conference in hits while finishing second in batting average (.380) as a sophomore in 2022. He was the Reds 11th round draft pick in 2023.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, July 1

National Anthem Performer: Holly Garcia

Wednesday, July 2

National Anthem Performer: Dayton Philharmonic Vocal Ensemble

Thursday, July 3

National Anthem Performer: The Burnin' Four

Honor Guard: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week. The other 50 percent supports the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Tuesday, July 1:

World's Most Autographed Baseball

Minor League Baseball is attempting to set the record for the world's most autographed baseball! Leave your mark on history when the 8-foot replica baseball visits the Day Air Ballpark plaza prior to Tuesday's game. Fans can participate between 4-7:30 pm. Learn more at mlb.com/milb/fans/worlds-most-autographed-baseball.

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, July 2:

Dragons Community All-Star Program Presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

On Wednesday, the Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Therapeutic Riding Institute for their efforts to bring equine-based social and emotional therapy to those in need throughout the Miami Valley. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Thursday, July 3:

Friends and Family Game presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info and all future Friends and Family dates, visit daytondragons.com/friends.

Dragons Hometown Heroes Program Presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During the game, the Dragons will recognize military recruiters as our Hometown Heroes for their continuous efforts in educating young men and women who commit to serve in the United States military.







