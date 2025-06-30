Trio of Whitecaps Named to MLB Futures Game

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - For the first time in franchise history, the West Michigan Whitecaps will send three active players to Atlanta for MLB All-Star Weekend, as Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, and Josue Briceño are slated to represent the Detroit Tigers and the American League in the 26th MLB Futures Game in Atlanta, scheduled for Saturday, July 12 from Truist Park at 4 pm.

The trio of Clark, McGonigle, and Briceño marks the first time in franchise history that three active Whitecaps players have been named to the Futures Game and the first since Joe Jimenez was selected in 2015. Clark's selection comes for the second consecutive season, while McGonigle and Briceño will partake in MLB All-Star Weekend for the first time.

"It's really cool to be selected to play in the Futures Game, and having three guys from our team get invited makes it even more special," said Whitecaps manager Tony Cappuccilli. "It's been a lot of fun having those guys 1-2-3 or 2-3-4 in our order this year, and their impact on the lineup is huge."

The trio has been a catalyst in the Whitecaps making the postseason for the first time since 2018, winning the first-half Midwest League Eastern Division Title earlier this month.

Clark, the Midwest League leader in walks (61), has posted the circuit's second-highest on-base percentage (.426) and has hit .276 with six home runs (T-3rd). He ranks third in the league with 42 RBI. McGonigle, who began the season missing 37 games with an ankle injury suffered on opening night, is hitting .373 in 31 games with seven homers and 36 RBI, an 18-to-17 walk-to-strikeout ratio - good for a .452 on-base percentage. The 20-year-old also finds himself tied for third in the league with 18 doubles. Briceño, the Midwest League's premier power hitter, leads the league in multiple categories with 14 home runs, a .590 slugging percentage, and a .995 OPS. The native of Maracay, Venezuela, is hitting .281 with 51 RBI, a 37-to-36 walk-to-strikeout rate, and a .405 on-base percentage.

"Now the entire baseball world will be treated to what West Michigan has been experiencing all season long here at LMCU Ballpark with Max, Kevin, and Josue," said Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki. "This season has been "Must See" baseball with the talent that these three guys are bringing to the Whitecaps lineup every game. Great players but even greater teammates both on and off the field."

The trio was never short of coming up with big moments throughout the 2025 season. Briceño enjoyed one of the most dominant single-game performances in Whitecaps history as part of a 14-1 win over the Dayton Dragons on May 29. The catcher and first baseman became the first Whitecaps player since 2006 to blast three home runs in a single game and set the franchise record with 14 total bases in the contest. Later in the series, Briceño launched a go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning as part of a 7-4 win over the Dragons on May 31. The imposing youngster also leads the team with three different games of five or more RBI.

"I'm thrilled for Josue to get to go to this game and be alongside some of the top prospects in the game where he belongs," said Cappuccilli. "It's great for Kevin [McGonigle] to get to play in this game and get the recognition he deserves."

McGonigle's most recent accomplishment came during a 10-8 Sunday win over the Lake County Captains, recording his third four-hit game of the season. His 18 doubles in 31 games ranks first on the team despite playing in less than half of the season. The 20-year-old paced the Whitecaps to an Opening Night win on April 4 with two doubles and a four-RBI night as part of a 7-0 win over Dayton. He also enjoyed the 'Caps only five-hit performance of the season by going 5-for-6 as part of the Whitecaps 20-6 Eastern Division clinching win on July 13. The lefty has reached safely in 23 of his last 28 games, with multi-hit performances in 12 of the contests.

Clark hit the ground running to begin his Whitecaps career. On July 25 of last season, the lefty helped the 'Caps rally for an improbable 5-4 win when the native of Franklin, Indiana, lined a game-tying two-run triple on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Lansing Lugnuts, only to score on a walk-off balk two pitches later - part of a four-hit performance. He's also hitting .293 in June with a .427 on-base percentage with a June-best 24 hits in just 20 games. "He's such an exciting player to watch every night. I'm thrilled for him to get another opportunity to play in the Futures Game," said Cappuccilli. "He does so many things well, and he's great for the game."

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps head home for a six-game series with three games at each team's home ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons from LMCU Ballpark on Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Lefty Andrew Sears gets the call to pitch for West Michigan. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







