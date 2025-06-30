'Caps Calendar Presented by Groundworks: July 1-3

June 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Monday, June 30, 2025

'Caps Calendar presented by Groundworks: July 1-3

vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics affiliate)

Tuesday, July 1 (7:05 pm)

Family Feast Night presented by US Foods: Enjoy concessions from the Value Menu ($5 or less) Manzanas Luchadoras Hispanic Heritage Night: As part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" ("Fun Cup"), the team will wear special jerseys and hats as the Manzanas Luchadoras ("Fighting Apples"), a tribute to the local Hispanic community Rally Towel Giveaway for first 1,000 fans TICKETS

Wednesday, July 2 (7:05pm)

Paws & Claws presented by Law's Country Kennel: Pets welcome with purchase of "Paw Pass," and discounted White Claw seltzers HUMAN TICKETS PAW PASSES

Thursday, July 3 (7:05pm)*

POSTGAME FIREWORKS presented by Peter Franklin Jewelers 4th of July Eve Celebration: Celebrate the USA's birthday at the ballpark! Pregame Concert Series presented by Honeywell Arts and Entertainment with The Sweetwater All-Stars Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy's: $2 domestic draft beer and other drink specials TICKETS

Bonus Promotion: Kids can run the bases after every game presented by The Fairfield!

WATCH: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | *MyNetwork TV (channel 21.3 & Xfinity 1172)

LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

Learn more about Padres an d Athletics prospects at the A+ level on MLB.com/Pipeline.







