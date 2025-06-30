Tommy White, Gage Jump to Play in All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







NEW YORK, NY - Lansing Lugnuts third baseman Tommy White and Opening Day starter Gage Jump will represent the Athletics' organization at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, with the rosters announced this morning on MLB Network.

The 26th Futures Game will be played at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, at Truist Park in Atlanta, airing on MLB Network, MLB.TV and MLB.com.

Teammates at Louisiana State University in 2024, White was drafted 40th overall by the Athletics, at the top of the second round, while Jump was selected 73rd overall. The duo is currently rated the Athletics' No. 6 and No. 1 prospect respectively by MLB Pipeline.

White, 22, is batting .277/.348/.505 with 16 doubles, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 48 games with the Lugnuts, drilling his ninth home run of the season in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons. He joins Luis Morales (2024), Denzel Clarke (2022), Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. (2017) and Ángel Perdomo (2016) as active Lugnuts to participate in the Futures Game.

Jump, 22, made his professional debut as Lansing's starter on April 4 in Fort Wayne, going on to post a 4-1 record with 2.32 ERA in six Midwest League games, striking out 45 while walking just five in 31 innings before a promotion to Double-A Midland. He went on to be named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for May and is currently tied for the Minor League Baseball lead with eight victories.

The Lansing Lugnuts (4-5, 40-35) return to action with an unusual six-game home-and-home series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, playing in Fort Wayne July 1-3 before returning to Michigan's state capital from Friday, July 4, through Sunday, July 6, against the TinCaps. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.